16 ways to clean your BBQ with everyday household items

Tackle Grease While It’s Warm

Cleaning your BBQ is much easier when you deal with the grease while it’s still warm (but not hot!). Grab a damp cloth and scrub persistently. If you let the grease settle and harden overnight, it becomes more challenging to remove.

Use Baking Soda

Baking soda, or bicarbonate of soda, is a magical ingredient for dissolving organic substances. Sprinkle it generously over a damp barbecue grate to tackle grease and stuck-on food. Let it sit for 10 minutes, then activate the soda with warm water and a scourer sponge. Rinse it off, and you should be good to go.

Try a Vinegar and Salt Solution

Create a vinegar solution by mixing equal parts white vinegar and water. Spray it onto your grill and let it sit for half an hour. Empty the bottle and refill it with a small amount of neat vinegar. Spray again, let it sit for another half an hour, and then wipe your grate clean. You can even sprinkle a little table salt to transform your seasonings into a rust remover.

Apply Coffee for Crusted-On Food

Coffee lovers, rejoice! If you know how to make filter coffee, you can use it to tackle crusted-on food. Refill your un-emptied percolator (Moka) with hot water and pour the coffee all over your grate. The coffee’s acidity will break down the stubborn food particles.

The Magic of the Dishwasher

If your grill fits in the dishwasher, lucky you! It’s as simple as placing it in the dishwasher, running a heavy-duty cycle, and sitting back while it gets cleaned effortlessly.

Consider a Specialised Cleaning Brush

When cleaning your BBQ, all-purpose brushes and scourers may not be up to the task. They often require extra pressure to achieve a good result. Instead, opt for a grill cleaning brush with a longer handle and a rough scourer attached. It makes cleaning easier and less strenuous.

Soak in Soapy Water

The classic method still works wonders. Fill a large plastic tray with hot water and add a high-quality dishwashing liquid. Submerge the grill and exercise patience. It will take at least half an hour for the burnt-on food to loosen, allowing you to scrub it away easily.

Try Newspaper Steam

For a top cleaning trick, steam your barbecue grill using slightly damp newspaper. Once the barbecue has cooled down a bit, spritz some water over a sheet of old newspaper and lay it on top. Place the barbecue lid over it and let it work its magic for half an hour. The heat and water from the newspaper will produce steam, making it easier to remove grime from the grill. Keep an eye on it to prevent the newspaper from catching fire and causing a mess.

Harness the Lemon’s Cleaning Power

Lemons can do more than add flavour to your food; they can clean the surface they were cooked on too. Slice the lemons in half, dip them in salt crystals, heat up your BBQ, and rub and squeeze the lemon halves all over the hot charcoal grill. The salt provides abrasive action, while the citric acid offers cleaning and antibacterial properties.

Opt for Onion for Stuck-On Food

Believe it or not, an onion can be a brilliant BBQ cleaning hack. While the grill is still hot, attach half an onion to the end of a fork and use it to rub over the hot bars. The water in the onion will steam away any stuck-on food, aided by its natural antibacterial properties. And guess what? You can toss the used onion into the coals afterward to add flavour to your next grilling session.

Coat the Grill with Cooking Oil

It may sound counterproductive, but coating your grill with cooking oil helps prevent food from sticking and protects against rust. Before each use, give your BBQ a good coating of sunflower oil, and do the same after you’re finished grilling. Your BBQ will thank you for the care.

Ketchup and Beer to the Rescue

Tomato ketchup isn’t just a condiment; it’s a helpful rust remover too! Apply a small amount to areas with rust, leave it for a few minutes, and watch it work its magic. And don’t worry about that leftover beer from your BBQ. Pour it over the warm grill and scrub it with a wire brush to make it sparkle. It’s a savvy way to use the acid in the beer for cleaning.

Use Foil for Easy Cleaning

Who needs an expensive BBQ cleaning tool when you have leftover tin foil? If you’ve been using tin foil on your BBQ, crumple it into a ball and scrub away. It will start lifting off the excess food. It’s a budget-friendly alternative that gets the job done.

Heat It Up

Once you finish cleaning, make sure to heat the BBQ for at least 15 minutes. This ensures any residual cleaning agents are burnt off, so they won’t affect the taste of your next meal.

Clean the Base

Remember, cleaning your BBQ goes beyond just the grill and lid. It’s essential to remove old ash and coal for charcoal grills or clean up grease that has splattered from gas grills. Lift out the coal tray for charcoal grills and dispose of the ashes in a bin. Use a damp kitchen towel to pick up the remaining debris, and always wait until they’re cool. For gas BBQs, use a cleaning spray to reach underneath the shelving.

Replace Drip/Dry Pan

Check your drip tray and dry pan regularly, as grease can accumulate over time. If the pan is full of grease, it’s time to remove and replace it. Drip and dry pans are typically made from aluminium and are easy to replace. For BBQs with large drip pans, using a fat absorbent can help absorb grease and fat effectively.

How to Eliminate BBQ Odours from Your Clothes

From vodka to Witch Hazel, here are Cleanipedia‘s top hacks for getting rid of that smoky smell.

Freshen Up with Baking Soda

Give your clothes a sprinkle of bicarbonate-of-soda, let it sit overnight, and then shake it out the next day before washing as usual. This simple trick will help get rid of that lingering BBQ smell.

Let the Fresh Air In

Hang your clothes outside for a few hours to let the natural fresh air work its magic on those smoky odours. It’s an easy and effective way to freshen up your garments.

Relax and Refresh with a Hot Shower

Hang up your cooking attire while taking a hot shower. The steam will help relax the fabric fibres and release any unwanted smells. This is especially useful when you’re in a hurry to get to your next barbecue!

Create Your Own Fabric Freshener

Mix vinegar, water, and a few drops of essential oil to make a homemade fabric freshener. Vinegar acts as a natural deodoriser, and the essential oil adds a pleasant scent. Spritz this solution over your smoky clothes for a simple and refreshing fix.

Steam Away the Odours

Use a steamer or the “steam” setting on your iron to gently steam the front and back of your clothes. Let them air dry afterward. For “dry clean only” clothes, steam is safe to use as it helps relax and open the fabric’s weave. Before steaming, you can use a soft brush or lint brush to gently agitate the fibres and release the smoky particles.

Revitalise with Witch Hazel

Create a homemade solution by mixing 2 cups of witch hazel with 20 drops of lemon essential oil. Spray this refreshing blend onto your clothes for a quick pick-me-up.

Try Vodka for a DIY Solution

Surprisingly, vodka can help eliminate odours from your clothes. Mix one part vodka (the cheapest one in your cabinet) with four parts warm water. Let your clothes soak in this mixture for an hour, then air dry. It’s a simple and effective method.

Harness the Power of Coffee

Unused coffee grounds can absorb unpleasant odours, including BBQ smells. Place your BBQ attire in a bag or closed space with a bowl of coffee grounds overnight. Just be cautious to keep the clothes and coffee separate, as coffee grounds may stain clothing. Wake up to refreshed clothes without the lingering BBQ scent.

For more information visit https://www.cleanipedia.com/th/