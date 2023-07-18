Book Club: A handful of thrillers – with a little romance thrown in too

From Jack Jordan, a thrilling legal read, in which a barrister defending a man accused of murdering his family, has an awful life-changing choice to make. Throw the case to save herself from a dark, long-kept secret being revealed, or save her client. Brilliant. Simon & Schuster

In Zero Days by Ruth Ware, a woman is in a race against time to find her husband’s killer, and clear her name. Unputdownable, as always from this international bestselling author … a real adrenaline-fuelled thrilling read, which David Baldacci called “pulse-pounding … a rocket ride that will satisfy the biggest thriller addicts out there”. Simon & Schuster

A murder. A secret. A lie. Lesley Pearse’s novels are all about brave women standing up for themselves in a difficult and often uncaring world. In Betrayal, a woman leaves her bully husband, hoping to give a better life to her children. But he’s bitter, and getting away proves to be harder than she anticipates. The desperate mother decides to teach him a lesson … but things go horribly wrong. Penguin

Ooohh .. a Jack Ryan Junior novel. Tom Clancy Flash Point by Don Bentley sees Jack Ryan Jr in a world of trouble. From the mid-air collision between aircrafts from rival nations in the South China Sea to a mysterious adversary with a brilliant campaign to paralyze the American government, with China inching closer to invading Taiwan and a conspiracy to bring the world to the brink of war … it’s all heart pounding action. Sphere

And then there’s a Danielle Steel. The Wedding Planner … which has one of New York’s most sought-after wedding planners give her all for a showstopping wedding – hundreds of guests, a stiff formal reception, a groom who appears to care more for his colleagues than his bride. No wonder she thinks romance isn’t for her. But the saying ‘never say never’ is true, and just maybe she’ll end up saying ‘I do’. Pan Macmillan.