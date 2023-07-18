Lifestyle
Celebrate Mandela Day with Mushroom Chakalaka
Originating from the townships and urban areas, Chakalaka is a versatile dish that embodies the spirit of South African diversity.
In celebration of Mandela Day, a day dedicated to honouring the incredible legacy of the late Nelson Mandela and his lifelong commitment to justice, equality, and reconciliation, let’s explore a traditional dish with a twist: Mushroom Chakalaka.
Inspired by the vibrant South African cuisine, Mushroom Chakalaka is a vegan dish that combines the rich flavours of earthy mushrooms with a medley of spices and vegetables. This hearty and nutritious meal represents the diversity and unity of South Africa. Recipe compliments of the South African Farmers’ Association.
Ingredients
- 500g portabellini mushrooms, quartered
- 1 large onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp / thumb-sized piece of ginger, grated
- 2 Tbsp curry powder, mild, medium or hot
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 2 medium carrots, grated
- 1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
- In a large deep sauté pan, heat a drizzle of olive oil.
- Add the mushrooms and cook until golden brown. Add the onion and a good pinch of salt. Fry until tender.
- Add the garlic, ginger and curry powder. Cook until fragrant. Add the bell peppers and carrots and mix well. Pour in the tinned tomatoes and rinse the tin out with about half a cup of water and add it in.
- Simmer everything together for ± 15 minutes until the flavours are well melded.
- Taste to adjust seasoning.
- Serve alongside your favourite braai dishes and enjoy!