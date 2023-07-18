Celebrate Mandela Day with Mushroom Chakalaka

In celebration of Mandela Day, a day dedicated to honouring the incredible legacy of the late Nelson Mandela and his lifelong commitment to justice, equality, and reconciliation, let’s explore a traditional dish with a twist: Mushroom Chakalaka.

Inspired by the vibrant South African cuisine, Mushroom Chakalaka is a vegan dish that combines the rich flavours of earthy mushrooms with a medley of spices and vegetables. This hearty and nutritious meal represents the diversity and unity of South Africa. Recipe compliments of the South African Farmers’ Association.

Ingredients

500g portabellini mushrooms, quartered

1 large onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp / thumb-sized piece of ginger, grated

2 Tbsp curry powder, mild, medium or hot

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

2 medium carrots, grated

1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method