I can’t hear – Nhlanhla Mafu on hearing loss journey

Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu recently got candid about her hearing loss journey.

Sharing her story on Instagram, the Love Potion singer spoke to one of the specialists assisting her in her journey. She said, “For me, at some point in my life I really felt embarrassed when I had to do interviews. [When] I’m with my partner Theo [Kgosinkwe], he always has to repeat the question.”

Nhlanhla also spoke about the effects of the loss of hearing when she is in the company of her friends. “Even when I’m sometimes just chilling with friends. Sometimes I would just laugh without even knowing what people are laughing about or be agreeable basically to everything because I can’t hear.”

The singer then admitted, “I was really embarrassed to just say that I’m having this problem.”

She concluded, “Until I realise that I’m doing this for my own good… I needed to do it because the longer I let it go, the longer my hearing keeps getting worse and worse and worse.”

Responding to her personal story shared, media personality Melanie Bala wrote, “I really admire you sharing this with us sis. My mom has hearing loss in her one ear, and it’s amazing how you learn to compensate for it and navigate the world, especially when you haven’t shared it with anyone else (yet). Kudos to you .”

