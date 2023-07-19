Rediscover dairy with lemon cheesecake

We love our milk. Not only does it have tons of health benefits, its delicious too!

We can’t get enough of Rediscover Dairy‘s lemon cheesecake, and once you’ve tried it you would fall in love – just like we did.

Lemon Cheesecake

Ingredients

Crust: 1 packet Tennis Biscuits, crushed (place the biscuits in a plastic bag and crush it), 3 tbsp (45 g) butter, melted

Filling: 1 cup (250 ml) whipping cream, 1 can (306 g) condensed milk, 250 g cream cheese, 100 ml lemon juice

Method

Line a 20 cm springform tin with baking paper. Grease the paper with butter or a releasing agent. To make the crust, mix the melted butter and crushed biscuits. Transfer the mixture to the prepared tin and tightly compress it onto the base. Refrigerate for at least 10 minutes. In the meantime, whip the cream until thick, soft peaks form. Take care not to overbeat. In a separate bowl, mix the condensed milk, cream cheese and lemon juice until smooth and well combined. Gently fold the condensed milk mixture into the whipped cream. Transfer the combined mixture to the biscuit base. Allow to chill in the refrigerator overnight. Top with fresh-cut fruit or lemon zest.

Rediscover Dairy even added the nutrition facts to the recipe, so we know exactly how much goodness we consume

