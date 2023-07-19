The Outlaws season two is ‘firing on all cylinders’

One of the BBC’s biggest new comedy series of recent years is back for a second outing, written by and starring Stephen Merchant (The Office, Jojo Rabbit), alongside Oscar-winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Catch Me If You Can) armed with what The Guardian describes as his “demonic sparkle”.

Following on from season one, the seven outlaws still have time to serve on their community sentences but, when they discover the criminal underworld is not finished with them yet, they’re forced to consider an unlikely and dangerous way of making money just to stay alive.

The Outlaws also features Rhianne Barreto (Honour, Hanna), Gamba Cole (Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle, Hanna) and Darren Boyd (Killing Eve), plus an array of guest stars, including Ian McElhinney (Game Of Thrones, Derry Girls).

Catch The Outlaws on BritBox from Thursday, 20 July.

For more of the latest shows, visit Get It Magazine.