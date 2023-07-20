11 reasons to visit TAF23 TAF has become the epicentre of emerging art in South Africa bringing together galleries, artists, and curators from around the country to present and sell contemporary art.

The Turbine Art Fair is headed into its second decade, and celebrating this milestone with a bold move to its new home at Hyde Park Corner, from 27 – 30 July 2023. Here’s why you want to be there:

Hyde Park Corner is the proud new home of Turbine Art Fair (TAF), and the forum company. Their new home at Hyde Park Corner continues the mall’s historic support of the arts since launching in 1970

TAF has shown its ability to transform unconventional venues into exceptional spaces for engaging art. This year’s venue is no different, the move to Hyde Park Corner culminates years of TAF’s intervention with space. TAF will join art spaces like Graham’s Contemporary, Charles Greig Gallery, and several others, continuing Hyde Park Corner’s legacy of supporting the arts in Johannesburg.

TAF moves into its next decade and celebrates 11 years of being at the epicentre of emerging art in South Africa bringing together galleries, artists, and curators from around the country to present and sell contemporary art.

Over the years TAF has positioned itself as an Art Fair that understands the importance of visibility, by championing emerging artists and galleries while showcasing established artists and providing an innovative and dynamic experience for visitors. It has become synonymous with accessible art and the innovative use of non-traditional art exhibition spaces. The public has embraced the ethos of TAF over the last decade we have been in existence, and they have built a long-standing, trusted relationship with the fair, which provides them with a safe and curated space in which to buy good quality South African contemporary art

TAF joins forces with well known creatives for TAF23:

Tiaan Nagel joins the TAF team as Creative Director

Tonic Design collaborates on colour palette for TAF23

Garden designer, Patrick Watson will be creating an iconic urban green space with over 100 trees on the rooftop of Hyde Park Corner.

Witness the journey of emerging artists, see how artists have grown and shaped their careers from when they first exhibited at TAF.

TAF has become synonymous with its special projects programme and 2023 will not disappoint, with the long-standing projects back, as well as the introduction of some new additions. TAF23 projects include:

TAF Unearthed : is a 6 month mentorship programme for emerging artists which covers the business of art and art mentorship and culminates in a curated group exhibition of their work.. Curated by Teboho Ralesai

: is a 6 month mentorship programme for emerging artists which covers the business of art and art mentorship and culminates in a curated group exhibition of their work.. OFF THE GRID – A return to abstraction : Off the Grid is dedicated to artists outside of the main gallery circuit in an effort to support and sustain their careers. Curated by Ashraf Jamal and features Gail Behrmann, Refiloe Mnisi, Alexandra Khazin, Daniel Chimurere & Samson Minsi.

: Off the Grid is dedicated to artists outside of the main gallery circuit in an effort to support and sustain their careers. Curated by Ashraf Jamal and features Gail Behrmann, Refiloe Mnisi, Alexandra Khazin, Daniel Chimurere & Samson Minsi. ON THE GRID – A parallel to TAF’s Off the Grid project, On the Grid will showcase 3 artists whose careers have been launched through one of the fair programmes, and who currently have gallery representation or partnerships and have elevated their careers beyond an emerging practice. The 2023 selection of artists include Kamyar Binestarigh with Southern Guild, Setlamargo Mashilo with Everard Read.

– A parallel to TAF’s Off the Grid project, On the Grid will showcase 3 artists whose careers have been launched through one of the fair programmes, and who currently have gallery representation or partnerships and have elevated their careers beyond an emerging practice. The 2023 selection of artists include Kamyar Binestarigh with Southern Guild, Setlamargo Mashilo with Everard Read. TAF Talent – Curated by Shenaz Mahomed, the fair’s annual curated graduate exhibition of the top talent from the graduating and masters classes of the SA universities and creative schools.

the fair’s annual curated graduate exhibition of the top talent from the graduating and masters classes of the SA universities and creative schools. Bruce Murray Arnott presented by Villa Legodi Center for Sculpture – Held in partnership with Turbine Art Fair, this iteration has been scaled down to include a selection of sculptures, the sale of which would help the Arnott Estate to cast more open editions, intended for inclusion on further iterations of the exhibition, amongst them, Oskar III and Betrothal of the Arnolfini.

JAG: TAF in partnership with JAG & iToo ArtInsure will present a series of work from the Johannesburg Art Gallery Collection including the Dumile Feni Crucifixion triptych.

TAF Capsule – Usha Seejarim : Turbine Art Fair has selected established South African artist Usha Seejarim as the 2023 TAF Capsule featured artists. The project highlights one of the goals of TAF – making art collecting accessible to young collectors and aims to engage & educate audiences on investing in art in a tangible way. it.



International fashion superstar Thebe Magugu explores 11 cultures in an installation that will be a must see for every art and fashion acolyte

Thebe Magugu “Mother and Child” Heritage Dresses – Thebe Magugu in partnership with TAF and Hyde Park corner will present Thebe’s Mother and Child heritage capsule collection in the centre court of Hyde Park Corner. The collection, which is focused on celebratory and totemic studies of 9 South African cultures, will be presented as an installation of 8m long dresses.

TAF TALKS brings together visionaries in art, sustainability, design, and fashion to explore some of the art world’s most demanding questions.

A curated selection of talks focused on engaging collectors, art enthusiasts and artists. The programme includes a series of fair walkabouts by selected curators, artists and creative industry experts. The 2023 programme will be curated by Palesa Segomotso Motsumi. The talks are on a first come first basis and the full line can be viewed on the website: https://turbineartfair.co.za/galleries/taf-talks/

Expanding the art conversation beyond the white walls, TAF23 continues our ongoing engagement with fashion as art, collaborating with brands like Tshepo Jeans and artist Alka Dass.

South African designer denim brand TSHEPO JEANS has collaborated with artist Alka Dass to create a piece that is both art and fashion inspired by notions of light as a window to owning, reclaiming and sharing our histories.

Everyone can take home a piece of contemporary South African design in the curated gift shop and bookstore, from art and design books

Aside from all the extraordinary exhibitions at this year’s fair, visitors can also look forward to the first official TAF Bookstore, that brings visitors to TAF’23 some of the most beautiful art, photography, fashion and design titles from across the globe

Celebrate life and art in our Steenberg Garden, and the Don Julio X The Forum eatery & bar

TAF and The Forum Company, are collaborating with Steenberg Wine Farm and Don Julio to create their signature experience for TAF23 guests. Guests can anticipate an array of meticulously crafted cocktails, and a selection of wines from Steenberg Vineyard and delicious food by The Forum Company.

This year we’re unpacking musical archives, and what that means within a South African context — where erasure and unheard voices provide a new window into our past.

When histories have been erased and voices left unheard, music can provide another window into the past for us to learn from. We look at sound archives and what they mean within a South African context. We also place emphasis on the value of sound and listening. The importance of creating a music archive as a way to bridge the gaps that history has dealt us.

Everyone is welcome at TAF, so bring the kids along for our unique arts program for the little ones, where art walkabouts and activity areas let them flex their creative muscles

Drawing with Lamy

Melville Mud Room

Dedicated children’s walkabouts

Storytime

Be the first to see and experience TAF23 at the VIP Preview evening.

Opening night at TAF is always a must attended event on the art calendar. Be wined and dined with food and drinks (as part of your ticket) by sponsors the forum company who will be creating food installations.

Atiyyah Khan, Cape Town based arts & culture journalist | writer | DJ | researcher | cratedigger will be playing a vinal set, with the sunset as her beautiful backdrop. Her set links to the talk ‘Music as an archive”, which she will be moderating.

For more info and to book tickets visit https://turbineartfair.co.za/visitor-info/