Rare vintage wines showcased in auction

Over the past three years, four such auctions have been held, with three of them achieving white glove sales, signifying exceptional demand and success.

Strauss & Co Fine Wine is thrilled to announce its forthcoming producer-themed Virtual Live Auction, featuring exceptional rare vintages from three esteemed family wineries: Thelema Mountain Vineyards, Raats Family Wines, and Savage Wines.

Building on the resounding success of previous producer-themed wine auctions, Strauss & Co is excited to present this unique opportunity for wine enthusiasts and collectors to acquire extraordinary bottles.

The selected wineries for the 2023 Auction calendar are Thelema Vineyards, Savage Wines, and Raats Family Wines, including Mvemve Raats, renowned for their outstanding contributions to the wine industry. “By focusing on these prestigious family producers, in collaboration with the winemakers themselves, Strauss & Co aims to further establish and elevate the secondary market for top older vintages from South Africa’s finest growers” said Higgo Jacobs, Senior Wine specialist, Strauss & Co.

Thelema Mountain Vineyards, founded by Giles Webb, has emerged as a leading force in Cabernet Sauvignon, placing Stellenbosch Cabernets firmly on the global wine map. With a philosophy centred around grape quality and minimal interference, Thelema wines express the unique character of each vineyard. Roland Peens, Senior Wine Specialist, Strauss & Co stated, “Nobody else has produced such elegant, long-aging, and consistently fine Cabernet Sauvignons over the last three decades.”

Raats Family Wines, led by founder Bruwer Raats, specializes in Chenin Blanc and Cabernet Franc, earning widespread acclaim both domestically and internationally.. A notable collaboration, MR De Compostella, crafted by Bruwer Raats and Mzokona Mvemve, represents an exceptional wine that transcends time. Peens commended their pioneering efforts in the Cape landscape, stating, “Consistently at the top of the industry with finely tuned, elegant wines that speak of their terroir.”

Duncan Savage, an acclaimed winemaker and trailblazer, has gained recognition for his sought-after wines. Known for minimal intervention winemaking and an emphasis on purity and finesse, Savage produces wines that exude both sophistication and drinkability. With each passing year, Duncan Savage’s following grows, and his wines have achieved a cult-like status. Duncan Savage was named as South Africa’s Winemaker of the Year for 2022 by British wine master Tim Atkin in his SA Wine Report 2022. Peens hailed him as “one of South Africa’s top new wave producers,” attesting to his ongoing success.

The forthcoming producer-themed Virtual Live Auction promises wine enthusiasts and collectors the opportunity to acquire rare vintages from these prestigious estates. Join them on Sunday, 23rd July 2023, at the Strauss & Co office in Gauteng.

Highlight lots include:

Thelema Cabernet Sauvignon 1994

Few wines of the 1990s have aged as well as Thelema Cabernet Sauvignon. This wine has been checked and re-corked by Amorim cork at Thelema under supervision, assuring providence, quality and long life.

Thelema Rabelais 2010

Rabelais is a blend of the best Bordeaux components within the Thelema range from the 2010 vintage. During the annual vintage review individual barrels are identified and earmarked for the Rabelais blend, which is complex, elegant and structured.

Thelema Mint Vertical 2004 – 2011

Wines change and evolve as they age – this is a perfect opportunity for you to observe the progression and consistency of The Mint Cabernet Sauvignon over 11 vintages.

Raats Cabernet Franc 2015

‘A striking wine, this brand has long been an advocate for Cab Franc in South Africa, and the skill and experience of winemaker Bruwer Raats absolutely shines here.’ – Lauren Buzzeo, Wine Enthusiast, 93/100 (Apr 2018)

Raats Eden High Density Single Vineyard Cabernet Franc 2015

‘This is certainly one of the most accomplished red wines conceived in South Africa. Well done Bruwer. A towering achievement in the context of fine wine.’ – Greg Sherwood, 97+/100 (Sep 2017)

Mvemve Raats De Compostella Vertical 2004 – 2020

15 elegant yet completely different vintages of MR de Compostella – a wine as consistent in quality as it is at winning awards.

Savage White Vertical 13, 15, 18

The Savage White is typically a blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon and Chenin Blanc from Kaaimansgat, Villiersdorp and Piekenierskloof.

Savage Girl Next Door Vertical 2015 – 2021

Made in miniscule quantities from a salty, windswept and battered 0.38 hectare Syrah vineyard near Fish Hoek in Cape Town. These gnarled 18 year old trellised vines planted on sandy gravel soils for ornamental value originally. This Syrah has a cult following in South Africa.

Savage Not Tonight Josephine 2018

‘The 2018 Not Tonight Josephine is Duncan Savage’s sweet wine: a pure Chenin dried on straw. It has a superb, well-defined bouquet of dried honey, praline, mango and pineapple fruit that bursts with aeration. Brilliant.’ – Neal Martin, Vinous, 96/100 (Oct 2019)