Roast leg of lamb in a Masala yoghurt marinade This dish consists of a whole leg of lamb marinated in a blend of yoghurt and aromatic spices and then roasted until tender and succulent.

Succulent leg of lamb roasted to perfection, infused with the rich flavours of Masala and yoghurt marinade, promises a mouthwatering family feast that combines the best of spice and tenderness.

The spices in the Masala blend, such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala, infuse the lamb with their rich and complex flavours, while the yoghurt in the marinade serves as a tenderising agent.

Recipe compliments of BBC Homegrown Tastes.

Ingredients

For the lamb

400/500g Leg of Lamb

2 tablespoon olive oil

Salt & Pepper to taste

2 cups yoghurt

2 teaspoon nutmeg

2 teaspoon cumin

2 teaspoon coriander

1 tablespoon turmeric

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

2 tablespoon chilli garlic paste

1/4 cup honey

300ml beef stock

1/4 cup cream

1 lemon, juiced

To serve

Pita’s, halved

Cucumber

Baby tomatoes, halved

Red cabbage, shredded (to be pickled)

Carrot, ribbons (to be pickled)

For the pickle

1/2 cup white wine vinegar

1/4 cup water

5 Peppercorns

2 tsp sugar

Salt to taste

Method

Rub the lamb with oil, salt & pepper. Create the marinade with the rest of the ingredients (excluding the cream and lemon juice), coat the meat, wrap and allow to marinade in the fridge overnight. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Place the lamb into a oven dish, place stock in the dish and roast in the oven covered for 1 hour. Take the cover off the lamb and cook for a further 45min – 1 hour, according to your preferred doneness. Take it out of the oven and allow to rest. Take the sauces from the pot and reduce, to this add the cream and lemon juice, place into a bowl. Make the pickling liquid for the cabbage & carrots by bringing the pickling ingredients to the boil. Place the carrots & cabbage in 2 separate bowls and cover with the pickling liquid. Allow 15-20 minutes to pickle. Once the meat has rested, carve into slices. Pour the sauce into a bowl, and arrange everything onto a platter for serving.

Recipe notes

Lamb:

– You can use either bone-in or boneless lamb, whilst boneless lamb is easier to carve, bone-in lamb packs more flavour.

– Allow your meat to rest to redistribute the juices back into the meat, if you do not when you carve all the juices will will run onto your board resulting in a dry meat.

Serving:

– The accompaniments for this dish are interchangeable, serve them with your favourite veg, sauces etc.