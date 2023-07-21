Cosy up this winter with this cocktail recipe Feeling under the weather or not? Make this cocktail recipe your go to. Invite some friends and family over and do away with this crazy winter chills.

Cosy up this winter with this cocktail recipe

It’s no secret that South Africa is enduring a chilly winter this year, so what better way to stay warm and ward off the sniffles than with a Roku Japanese Gin Hot Toddy cocktail recipe.

Roku Gin Hot Toddy cocktail recipe

Ingredients

Roku Gin 50ml

Fresh Lemon Juice 30ml

Honey 1 Tbsp

Boiling water

Method

STEP 1: Combine all ingredients and stir well.

STEP 2: Garnish with lemon or orange citrus twists.

Roku is a premium Japanese craft gin created by the House of Suntory in Osaka, Japan. Translating to the word ‘six’ in Japanese, Roku incorporates six seasonal botanicals that help shape the complex flavour profile. These botanicals are infused, distilled and blended to enhance flavour and form its Japanese identity, setting the spirit apart from other gins in South Africa.

Of the six unique botanicals used to make Roku Gin, two identify as winter elements, Yuzu, an aromatic citrus fruit which contains more nutrients and vitamin C and secondly, the Sansho pepper which has a fresh aroma, is classified as a warming herbal medicine.

You not only taste, but also feel all the warmth boosting the healing citrus flavours on the nose thanks to Roku’s mastery of the smooth flavours.

Roku Japanese Gin is available at a recommended retail price of R380 in major retailers nationally; Makro, Pick n Pay, Checkers, and selected TOPS at Spar. You can also order online through Takealot, Norman Goodfellows and others.

For more information, please visit https://www.sunctory.co.jp/wnb/rokigin/

