Experience the elegant flavour of Pink Negroni

Sip on the captivating allure of the Pink Negroni, a tantalising twist on the classic cocktail that combines the bitter-sweetness of Campari and vermouth with a delightful touch of fruity flair.

Ingredients

25 ml gin

25 ml Campari

25 ml sweet vermouth

12.5 ml freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

Ice cubes

Grapefruit twist, for garnish

Method

Fill a mixing glass or cocktail shaker with ice cubes. Add the gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, and freshly squeezed grapefruit juice to the shaker. Stir the ingredients together gently for about 30 seconds to chill and combine them. Strain the mixture into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a twist of grapefruit peel, expressing the oils over the drink to enhance the aroma. Serve and enjoy!

Note: You can adjust the sweetness and bitterness of the Pink Negroni according to your taste by adding more or less grapefruit juice or adjusting the proportions of the other ingredients.