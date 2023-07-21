Lifestyle

Experience the elegant flavour of Pink Negroni

Go pink with this fabulous cocktail flavoured with Campari, sweet vermouth, and freshly squeezed grapefruit juice.

2 hours ago
Caxton reporter 1 minute read
Get ready to sip and savor this exquisite creation, and let the Pink Negroni become your new favourite cocktail companion.

Sip on the captivating allure of the Pink Negroni, a tantalising twist on the classic cocktail that combines the bitter-sweetness of Campari and vermouth with a delightful touch of fruity flair.

Ingredients

  • 25 ml gin
  • 25 ml Campari
  • 25 ml sweet vermouth
  • 12.5 ml freshly squeezed grapefruit juice
  • Ice cubes
  • Grapefruit twist, for garnish

Method

  1. Fill a mixing glass or cocktail shaker with ice cubes.
  2. Add the gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, and freshly squeezed grapefruit juice to the shaker.
  3. Stir the ingredients together gently for about 30 seconds to chill and combine them.
  4. Strain the mixture into a chilled cocktail glass.
  5. Garnish with a twist of grapefruit peel, expressing the oils over the drink to enhance the aroma.
  6. Serve and enjoy!

Note: You can adjust the sweetness and bitterness of the Pink Negroni according to your taste by adding more or less grapefruit juice or adjusting the proportions of the other ingredients.

