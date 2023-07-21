French baking: Pretty delicious

Créme au chocolat et vanille de Mamie. Or Mamie’s chocolate and vanilla cream. Whichever you call it, it’s one of the easiest, and most delicious, dishes in this delightful cookbook, filled with French classics.

In Et Voila!, Manon Lagréve (fans of The Great British Bake Off will recognise her) shows that French baking may be elegant, but doesn’t have to be pretentious or difficult. While there are a few aimed at the more experienced baker, most of them can be whipped up by the rest of us … from desserts and gateaux to bonbons and biscuits, as well as brilliantly helpful info on equipment and troubleshooting, hacks and finishing touches.

Sensationally illustrated, delicious in every sense. Welbeck Publishing, R510.