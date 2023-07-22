Whether you’re serving it as a delightful end to a meal or enjoying it as a special treat any time of day, this Apple and Almond Tart is sure to captivate your senses and become a favourite dessert in your culinary repertoire. Recipe compliments of Leopard’s Leap.

Pastry ingredients

115g unsalted butter, chilled

130g almond flour

1 Tblsp honey

0.5 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 Tblsp lemon zest

1 tsp Oryx desert salt

Filling ingredients

115g unsalted butter

50g castor sugar

50g almond flour

1 egg

1 Tblsp gluten-free all-purpose flour

1 tsp Oryx desert salt

8 Granny Smith apples, halved and thinly sliced

Method

Preheat the oven to 160°C and line a 30 cm baking tray with baking paper. To make the pastry, place all the ingredients in a food processor and pulse until they form a dough. Cover in plastic wrap and chill for 15 minutes. To make the filling, place all the ingredients except the apples in a bowl and mix until well combined. Roll out the pastry to a thickness of 1⁄2 cm, lay over the lined baking tray, and blind bake for 10 minutes. Allow the pastry to cool. Cover the cooled pastry with the filling, then top with the sliced apples, Bake for 20 minutes. Add the sliced almonds on top of the apples and bake for a further 10 minutes, until the almonds are toasted and fragrant. Cool slightly before serving with a beautiful glass of Culinaria Chenin Blanc.

Good to know

Culinaria Chenin Blanc is a Wine of Origin Western Cape. Grapes used for the production of this Loire-style wine originate from the Voor-Paardeberg area, well-known for growing excellent quality Chenin Blanc.