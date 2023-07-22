Minnie Dlamini bags first award nomination as an actress

Media personality Minnie Dlamini has scored her first award nomination in acting for her role in a film titled The Honeymoon.

She is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Film at the 10th Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela Film and Television Awards.

The awards honours excellence and noteworthy contributions to Mzansi’s film and television industry, with a particular emphasis on the KZN region.

In the same category, Minnie is nominated alongside Baby Cele, Thokozile Gumede, and Mandisa Vilakazi.

The mom of one took to her Instagram timeline to announce the exciting news to her followers.

She captioned the post saying: “I just found out I’m nominated for best supporting actress for my role in the @honeymoonmovie!!!! I am so deeply humbled My first movie role and my comeback to acting couldn’t be sweeter Best early birthday present ever!!!”

Many of Minnie fans along with industry mates flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages.

Actress and reality TV star Thando Thabethe took to Minnie’s comment section where she simply wrote: “Yaaaaaas my Minnie .”

Businesswoman, Author, Philanthropist and Reality TV Star Dr. Shauwn Mkhize wrote: “My baby sis congratulations.”

“Congrats Minnz ,” wrote a fan.

According to The South African the award ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, 22 July, under the theme, “Honoring Excellence – A Decade of Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards.”

Below are the remaining nominees:

Best Actress – Film

Londiwe Shange – Ngikhona

Lungelo Mpangase as Nozie – Uthando Lwethu

Sibongokuhle Nkosi – Valley of a Thousand Hills

Best Actor – Film

Fanele Zulu as Joe – Uthando Lwethu

Ben Voss – Bonsai

Shaan Nathoo as Baboo- Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign

Best Actress – TV

Mbalenhle Mavimbela as Hlomu Zulu- The Wife

Jo-Anne Reyneke as Lwandle Phakathwayo- The Estate

Nelisiwe Sibiya as Dr Mbali Mthethwa-Durban Gen

Nompilo Maphumulo as Nosipho- Uzalo

Best Actor – TV

Ntando Mncube as Mhlengi – Isifiso

Sdumo Mtshali as Muzi Phakathwayo – The Estate

Sphesihle Vazi as Mlungisi Khoza – The Queen

Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho – The River

