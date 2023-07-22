Three must-have safari guides to make the most of your bush getaway

Heading into the bush this winter? We’ve got the perfect guides to make your safari getaway an unforgettable experience. Happy reading:

From the leopard to the honey badger … less-known fact to make viewing more interesting

Mammals of Kruger by Joan Young is a really wonderful guide … easy to read, full of facts and brilliantly illustrated, it features more than 80 mammal species found in the Kruger National Park, from the secretive and dangerous leopard to the African Wild Cat (ancestor of the house cat), from the formidable fighter honey badger to the tall and inquisitive giraffe. There’s a brief identification paragraph, as well as interesting, and often less-known facts, unpacks each animal’s most interesting characteristics and behaviours, and has game-watching tips for successful safaris, as well as best viewing notes for each species. An excellent safari book, and would be particularly good if you’re travelling with inquisitive tweens and teens. Part of the Nature Now series – worth collecting them all. R230, Struik Nature

It’s not just about the Big Five … now let’s chat creepy-crawlies

You’ve ticked off the Big Five. And learnt to tell the difference between an eland, a nyala and a tsessebe. Now onto the creepy-crawlies. Kruger National Park is home to an incredible diversity of bugs, beetles, butterflies, spiders, scorpions … and Joan Young’s Insects and Other Critters of Kruger is a richly illustrated, beginner-friendly guide. Ideal for the casual visitor keen to identify and learn more about the Park’s smaller inhabitants … what happens inside a termite mound, how does a ladybird protect itself from predators, why dung beetles race to fresh dung pats. With more than 200 commonly encountered species, this guide, part of the Nature Now series, has lovely photographs, loads of info like noteworthy behaviours, detailed concepts such as mimicry, cryptic coloration, metamorphosis, parasitism and pollination, and has bug-watching and photography tips for beginners. Struik Nature, R195

The beauty of the trees in Kruger

Baobabs and Bushveld false-thorns. Mopane and Sicklebush. Jackalberry and Tamboti. Braam van Wyk’s Trees of Kruger describes and illustrates 80 of the larger, more conspicuous and charismatic tree species likely to be seen while travelling in the Kruger National Park. With the aim of assisting you to make accurate identifications of these majestic plants, each spread contains photographs and interesting text with minimal botanical jargon. To aid identification, a series of maps demarcating 35 different vegetation zones or landscapes in the park help you to determine which tree species are likely to be seen in which area. Part of the Nature Now series, this compact ID guide is jam-packed with images of trees – an informative safari companion for all who want to make the most of their visit to Kruger. R195, Struik Nature

