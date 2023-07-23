Entries for the 2024 Cape 1000 regularity rally officially open

This regularity car rally, first launched in 2022, is inspired by legendary tribute races from around the world, with participants competing in four different categories, namely Pre-1976 (Classic); 1977-1996 (Modern Classic); 1997-current (Sports) and Restomod/Recreation.

The exclusive entry list has been capped at 60 cars and Crichton cautions that almost all the slots are already taken. Among this year’s entries are a 1935 Bentley Derby Special, 1958 Corvette Stingray SWC, 1966 Sunbeam Tiger and a 1973 Ferrari Dino.

The four-day rally will kick-off at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town and make its way through Swellendam, George, Oudtshoorn and Hermanus before returning to the Waterfront. While most of the route is devoted to grand touring, the event organizers will focus more intently on the regularity rallying or competitive driving aspect of next year’s event.

The Cape 1000 is hosted in partnership with investment and wealth management business, Private Clients by Old Mutual Wealth. “This initiative is a celebration of exceptional engineering, innovation, individual expression and quality craftsmanship that has stood the test of time,” says Jean Minnaar, Managing Director of Private Clients by Old Mutual Wealth. “Our business is built on these same principles, which is why the Cape 1000 resonates so strongly with us. Furthermore, the event brings bespoke collectors from around the world together to our beautiful country,” he concludes.

Entrants can expect a truly unforgettable experience characterized by spectacular scenery, world-class accommodation and unparalleled camaraderie and are encouraged to register at www.cape1000.com

The Cape 1000 is organised together with Super Car Lifestyle, which has also hosted SEFAC Cape Tours, Lamborghini Club of South Africa Tours and Concours South Africa etc. The beneficiaries of the event include the Motorsport Legends Benevolent Fund and QuadPara Association of South Africa (QASA).

To find out more visit www.cape1000.com

