Tips on releasing emotional baggage

Emotional baggage refers to negative emotions we might be going through due to past experiences. We must overcome them to grow and attain mental peace.

According to VeryWellMind, Dr Romanoff explains to the publication, “Clinically speaking, emotional baggage is essentially unprocessed trauma.”

Due to its generally unfavourable associations with romantic relationships, the word “emotional baggage” can be stigmatising. People, for instance, often shun potential partners they feel have “too much emotional baggage.”

Emotional baggage can cause stress, depression, and anger outbursts. In some advanced cases, it may also lead to suicidal thoughts. Emotional baggage also weighs us down and lets past experiences undermine the prospects of a better future.

Signs of emotional baggage consist of lack of trust in relationships, paranoia and anger, and lastly, feeling guilty and full of regret.

Here are places where negative emotions are stored in the body according to HealthShots

1. Chest: Hurt and grief

2. Stomach and intestines: Fear

3. Neck and shoulders: Responsibility and burden

4. Head: Loss of control

5. Lower back and jaw: Anger

Everybody has unresolved feelings. According to the expert, all you have to do is recognise these feelings, deal with them, and tap them out to make room for fresh chances and improved health.

According to Heathline, here is how to release emotional repression with decreased immune system function:

Acknowledging your feelings

Working through trauma

Trying shadow work

Making intentional movement

Practising stillness

