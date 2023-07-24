A lustrous and hard-wearing interior paint you’ll love

With so many types of paint on the market, it’s hard to decide which ones you can trust to make your home a beautiful one.

Annie Sloan, the renowned creator of Annie Sloan Chalk Paint, celebrates almost a decade since its launch in South Africa by introducing a new addition to their product range – Annie Sloan Satin Pain. This latest addition, now available in South Africa, is a super hard-wearing and lustrous coating designed for indoor use on busy areas. It has built-in protective qualities making it your best friend for beautifying busy parts of your home.

With a launch palette of 16 vibrant colours to choose from, Annie Sloan Satin Paint is easy to maintain, is long-lasting and most importantly it’s quick and easy to use and simplifies the upcycling process. Annie Sloan Satin Paint is a water-based, low VOC interior paint specifically designed for wood and metal surfaces. Unlike the versatile and creative Chalk Paint, which can be applied to almost any surface and requires protective finishes, Annie Sloan Satin Paint offers a more streamlined upcycling solution for wooden and metal furniture, as well as hardworking areas of the home like kitchen cupboards, doors, bannisters, dado rails, skirting, window frames or sills, and internal wood trim. It also performs exceptionally well on interior metals.

While Chalk Paint is famously versatile, it needs to be reinforced with finishing products to protect against wear and tear. In contrast, Annie Sloan Satin Paint features built-in protective qualities, eliminating the need for Soft Wax or Lacquer. Satin Paint does not scratch easily. With its 10% sheen, this new paint range offers a subtle luminosity and enhanced durability compared to traditional matt paints.

Annie Sloan Satin Paint, like Chalk Paint Is proudly made in South Africa and is the only country outside of the UK who manufactures Annie Sloan paints.

The range is now available nationwide at authorised Annie Sloan Stockists, major hardware stores and online and is priced from R329.00 incl VAT.

For more information about Annie Sloan Satin Paint and other products by Annie Sloan, please visit www.chalkpaint.co.za

How to use Satin Paint:

You should always ensure surfaces are clean, dry, and free from any dust, debris or oil-based contaminants before using any paints.

Always be sure to give any paint you open a thorough stir before use. This will redistribute pigments evenly and ensure the paint applies easily. We recommend using a brush rather than a roller for greater control.

As Annie Sloan Satin Paint is designed for use on skirting, dado rails and the like, we recommend using a smaller brush. Applying paint with the smallest sized brush suitable for your project helps avoid using too much paint, causing drips, accidentally painting walls and flooring, and ultimately the need for time-consuming touch-ups.

Annie Sloan Satin Paint is water-based, meaning you can add water to the mixture to help it apply more smoothly if you’re experiencing difficulties with application, but we do not recommend heavily diluting as this will negate the durability of the formula.

When using Annie Sloan Satin Paint, simply paint, allow to dry, add further coats if required.

Keep Annie Sloan Satin Paint clean and maintained using soap and water. We recommend avoiding harsh cleaning chemicals containing bleach.

EXAMPLES

Hearth of the home

Satin Paint in Oxford Navy (outer edge) and Athenian Black (inside and floor front) looks beautiful on this fireplace.

Bananas for banisters

Bannisters, stair rails and skirting are very hard-working areas of your home that see frequent usage. Satin Paint is specifically formulated for those areas! Here we used Satin Paint in Canvas. Meanwhile, warmth comes from the hallway table painted using Chalk Paint in Emperor’s Silk and knocked back with Dark Chalk Paint Wax.

In the kitchen

Kitchen cabinets are one of the BEST candidates for a paint makeover. Your whole kitchen will be totally transformed at a fraction of the cost (and fuss!) of a refit. Annie Sloan Satin Paint has inbuilt protective qualities and can be applied to your cupboards without the need to finish with a sealant. Here, Satin Paint in handsome Knightsbridge Green and spicy ochre Carnaby Yellow Wall Paint show just how fab your kitchen could look!

Get that look

Fireplace, skirting and wardrobe: Satin Paint in Upstate Blue

Floor: Chalk Paint in Graphite

Chair and picture rail: Chalk Paint mix of Scandinavian Pink and others