Beetroot salad with goats cheese and pine nuts

Beetroot and goats cheese are truly meant to be enjoyed together. This simple combination is hearty enough to serve as a vegetarian lunch, but can easily be one of the star sides as part of a Meat-free Monday meal. Recipe compliments of La Motte Wine Estate.

Tip: The beets can be roasted in advance and will keep well in the fridge for at least three days.

Ingredients

Two small bunches beets, rinsed & trimmed (red and/or yellow and/or candy stripe)

2-3 red onions, peeled & quartered

3-4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt & pepper

2-3 tablespoon pine nuts, lightly toasted (or half a cup walnuts, roughly chopped)

200 g soft goats cheese (chevin log, plain), sliced into smaller chunks

A bunch fresh wild rocket leaves, rinsed & drained

Aged balsamic vinegar, to serve

Method