Lifestyle
Beetroot salad with goats cheese and pine nuts
Celebrate the vibrant flavours of nature with this roasted beetroot and caramelised onion salad with goats cheese, pine nuts and wild rocket.
Beetroot and goats cheese are truly meant to be enjoyed together. This simple combination is hearty enough to serve as a vegetarian lunch, but can easily be one of the star sides as part of a Meat-free Monday meal. Recipe compliments of La Motte Wine Estate.
Tip: The beets can be roasted in advance and will keep well in the fridge for at least three days.
Ingredients
- Two small bunches beets, rinsed & trimmed (red and/or yellow and/or candy stripe)
- 2-3 red onions, peeled & quartered
- 3-4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- Salt & pepper
- A bunch wild rocket leaves
- 2-3 tablespoon pine nuts, lightly toasted (or half a cup walnuts, roughly chopped)
- 200 g soft goats cheese (chevin log, plain), sliced into smaller chunks
- A bunch fresh wild rocket leaves, rinsed & drained
- Aged balsamic vinegar, to serve
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200 C.
- In a large deep roasting tray, arrange the whole beetroot (leave space for the later), then drizzle all over with olive oil and season generously with salt & pepper.
- Cover with foil and roast for 40 minutes, then add the onions with a drizzle of oil, salt & pepper.
- Return to the oven for another 30 minutes or until the beets are tender enough to insert a skewer or sharp knife. Remove from the oven, cover with foil and leave to cool for 30 minutes.
- Using kitchen gloves (if you prefer) and a sharp small knife, peel the beets and slice into quarters.
- On a large salad platter (or smaller individual servings), arrange the rocket leaves, beetroot quarters, onion quarters and goats cheese.
- Sprinkle with the nuts and drizzle with balsamic vinegar, then serve at once.
- Serve with a glass of 2019 La Motte Cabernet Sauvignon.