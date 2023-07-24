Panna cotta with berry sauce

Prep time: 15 min

Cooking & Setting time: 4 hours

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Panna Cotta

500 ml (2 cups) full-cream milk

500 ml (2 cups) fresh cream

4 tbsp gelatine powder, unflavoured

½ cup white sugar

10 ml (2 tsp) vanilla essence

Berry sauce

1 cup mixed berries, can be fresh or frozen

⅓ cup white sugar

100 ml water

Method:

Panna Cotta

In a pot mix the milk, cream, sugar, and vanilla essence. Place the milk and cream mixture on the stove and heat while whisking. Keeping at a low heat ensuring that the mixture does not boil. Dissolve the gelatine powder as per packet instruction. Add the dissolved gelatine to the heated milk and cream and whisk it well. Once the panna cotta mixture has heated and the sugar has dissolved divide it into glasses or ramekins. Allow to cool down, then refrigerate for 4 – 6 hours till panna cotta sets. Once the panna cotta has chilled and set, pour the berry sauce on top, garnish with fresh berries and mint.

Berry Sauce

Mix the berries, water and sugar in a pot and place on the stove. Bring the water to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Allow the berries to simmer and soften for 10 – 15 min. Once the berry sauce has reduced and thickened remove from the heat and allow the sauce to cool down completely before topping the set panna cotta with the sauce

This recipe is brought to you by Rediscover Dairy, an initiative of the Consumer Education Project of Milk SA.

For more delicious recipes, visit Get It Magazine.