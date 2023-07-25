Bonang’s birthday wish to Mohale gets tweeps talking

Mohale recently celebrated his 28th birthday, posting in celebration the entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Fusioncocktail_lounge and @elahom_cosmetics, sharing photos in a pink and yellow print suit and holding a glass of what looks like champagne. In a second photo, a smiling Mohale can be seen sitting next to a chocolate cake in the number 28 shape.

Mohale titled his post:

Happy Birthday to me. 28 unlocked. pic.twitter.com/v4UGRnE5cg — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) July 9, 2023

Bonang responded to Mohale’s post adding:

My fave!! Happy happy happy birthday Mohale. I love you baby.

My fave!! Happy happy happy birthday Mohale. I love you baby. https://t.co/U1TXOk8Zh5 — Bonang Matheba (@Bonang) July 9, 2023

The comment from Bonang shocked many Twitter users with some adding that Bonang, who was once best friend’s with Somizi Mhlongo (Mohale’s ex husband), was throwing a shade at her former bestie.

Tweeps weighed in on the Crown Chasers’ judge’s birthday comment, adding:

“Your fav because he has a bad history with Somizi? You need to cleanse your soul @Bonang.”

Your fav because he has a bad history with Somizi? You need to cleanse your soul @Bonang — Zodwa Wobufebe (@ZodwaWobufebe) July 9, 2023

More shared: “Your Fav? Is it because Somizi read your book that was not edited.” Your Fav? Is it because Somizi read your book that was not edited. — FreeZandileChrstmasMafe (@ntukz7) July 9, 2023 One user responded to@ntukz7 adding: Do u have the same energy when somsom celebrates pearl, Zinhle and and and Tlogelang mogirl ase enemy ya mohale mos — Robzie32_ (@RobynMonei) July 9, 2023 I love it in my head, you and @mohale_motaung are besties — Gugu who wants to know? (@guguanesu) July 9, 2023

