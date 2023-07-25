Lifestyle

Bonang’s birthday wish to Mohale gets tweeps talking

The self-titled queen of South African media, Bonang Matheba, shocked many followers on Twitter when she commented on Mohale Motaung’s birthday post, wishing him a good one and adding that she loves him.

Bonang Matheba
Photo: Instagram/@bonang_m

Mohale recently celebrated his 28th birthday, posting in celebration the entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Fusioncocktail_lounge and @elahom_cosmetics, sharing photos in a pink and yellow print suit and holding a glass of what looks like champagne. In a second photo, a smiling Mohale can be seen sitting next to a chocolate cake in the number 28 shape.

Mohale titled his post:

Bonang responded to Mohale’s post adding:

My fave!! Happy happy happy birthday Mohale.🥂😍❤ I love you baby.

The comment from Bonang shocked many Twitter users with some adding that Bonang, who was once best friend’s with Somizi Mhlongo (Mohale’s ex husband), was throwing a shade at her former bestie.

Tweeps weighed in on the Crown Chasers’ judge’s birthday comment, adding:

Your fav because he has a bad history with Somizi? You need to cleanse your soul @Bonang.”

More shared:

“Your Fav? Is it because Somizi read your book that was not edited.”

One user responded to@ntukz7 adding:

 

