Bonang’s birthday wish to Mohale gets tweeps talking
The self-titled queen of South African media, Bonang Matheba, shocked many followers on Twitter when she commented on Mohale Motaung’s birthday post, wishing him a good one and adding that she loves him.
Mohale recently celebrated his 28th birthday, posting in celebration the entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Fusioncocktail_lounge and @elahom_cosmetics, sharing photos in a pink and yellow print suit and holding a glass of what looks like champagne. In a second photo, a smiling Mohale can be seen sitting next to a chocolate cake in the number 28 shape.
Mohale titled his post:
Happy Birthday to me.
28 unlocked. pic.twitter.com/v4UGRnE5cg
— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) July 9, 2023
Bonang responded to Mohale’s post adding:
My fave!! Happy happy happy birthday Mohale. I love you baby.
The comment from Bonang shocked many Twitter users with some adding that Bonang, who was once best friend’s with Somizi Mhlongo (Mohale’s ex husband), was throwing a shade at her former bestie.
Tweeps weighed in on the Crown Chasers’ judge’s birthday comment, adding:
“Your fav because he has a bad history with Somizi? You need to cleanse your soul @Bonang.”
“Your Fav? Is it because Somizi read your book that was not edited.”
One user responded to@ntukz7 adding:
Do u have the same energy when somsom celebrates pearl, Zinhle and and and
Tlogelang mogirl ase enemy ya mohale mos
— Robzie32_ (@RobynMonei) July 9, 2023
I love it in my head, you and @mohale_motaung are besties
— Gugu who wants to know? (@guguanesu) July 9, 2023
