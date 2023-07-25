Lifestyle
French onion meatball bake
This recipe can be cooked in bulk and freezes well, allowing you to have ready-made meals on hand when you need them.
Baked French onion meatballs make for a simple (and cheesy) mid-week family meal. For those winter nights when you crave a lovely slow-cooked French onion soup…but also something hearty and filling!
Recipe compliments of Leopard’s Leap.
Ingredients
For the meatballs:
- 800g Chicken mince
- 4 Spring onions, finely chopped
- 1 Tsp garlic powder
- 1 Tsp onion powder
- 2 Tsp chicken stock powder
- 2 Tsp salt
- 1 Tsp black pepper
- 5g Each of thyme, rosemary, sage and parsley, finely chopped
- ½ Cup mozzarella, finely grated
For the French onion sauce:
- 2 Tbsp butter
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 Onions, halved and thinly sliced
- 2 Tbsp brown sugar
- 5g Each of thyme, rosemary, sage and parsley, finely chopped
- 2 Bay leaves
- 2 Cloves garlic, pressed
- 1 Cup Leopard’s Leap Chenin Blanc
- 3 Tbsp flour
- 1 L Beef stock
- 1 Cup cheddar
- 1 Cup mozzarella
- French loaf
Method
For the meatballs:
- Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and combine well. Use an ice-cream scoop to measure out equal amounts of the mince, then wet your hands and form the balls in the palms of your hands.
- Place the meatballs on some baking paper and set aside. You should get 10 to 12 meatballs from this recipe.
For the French onion sauce:
- Over medium heat, add butter and olive oil to a casserole. Cook onions for about 15 minutes, stirring regularly. Season with salt and black pepper.
- Add the sugar and cook for a further 5 minutes before adding the herbs, bay leaves and garlic. Cook for another 5 minutes then add the wine.
- Cook until the wine has reduced, about 10 minutes, stirring regularly.
- Add the flour and stir well. Once the flour has been absorbed, add the stock.
- Season to taste, bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring regularly.
- Fry the meatballs in a separate pan, a couple of minutes a side until brown.
- Add the meatballs to the onion sauce, cover in cheddar and mozzarella and place in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes until the cheese is melted and golden.
- Serve with fresh, crusty bread and a big glass of Leopard’s Leap Classic Chenin Blanc.