French onion meatball bake

This recipe can be cooked in bulk and freezes well, allowing you to have ready-made meals on hand when you need them.

This dish features tender chicken meatballs, enriched with the subtle notes of white wine. Image credit: Leopard's Leap

Baked French onion meatballs make for a simple (and cheesy) mid-week family meal. For those winter nights when you crave a lovely slow-cooked French onion soup…but also something hearty and filling!

Recipe compliments of Leopard’s Leap.

Ingredients

For the meatballs:

  • 800g Chicken mince
  • 4 Spring onions, finely chopped
  • 1 Tsp garlic powder
  • 1 Tsp onion powder
  • 2 Tsp chicken stock powder
  • 2 Tsp salt
  • 1 Tsp black pepper
  • 5g Each of thyme, rosemary, sage and parsley, finely chopped
  • ½ Cup mozzarella, finely grated

For the French onion sauce:

  • 2 Tbsp butter
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 2 Onions, halved and thinly sliced
  • 2 Tbsp brown sugar
  • 5g Each of thyme, rosemary, sage and parsley, finely chopped
  • 2 Bay leaves
  • 2 Cloves garlic, pressed
  • 1 Cup Leopard’s Leap Chenin Blanc
  • 3 Tbsp flour
  • 1 L Beef stock
  • 1 Cup cheddar
  • 1 Cup mozzarella
  • French loaf

Method

For the meatballs:

  • Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and combine well. Use an ice-cream scoop to measure out equal amounts of the mince, then wet your hands and form the balls in the palms of your hands.
  • Place the meatballs on some baking paper and set aside. You should get 10 to 12 meatballs from this recipe.

For the French onion sauce:

  • Over medium heat, add butter and olive oil to a casserole. Cook onions for about 15 minutes, stirring regularly. Season with salt and black pepper.
  • Add the sugar and cook for a further 5 minutes before adding the herbs, bay leaves and garlic. Cook for another 5 minutes then add the wine.
  • Cook until the wine has reduced, about 10 minutes, stirring regularly.
  • Add the flour and stir well. Once the flour has been absorbed, add the stock.
  • Season to taste, bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring regularly.
  • Fry the meatballs in a separate pan, a couple of minutes a side until brown.
  • Add the meatballs to the onion sauce, cover in cheddar and mozzarella and place in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes until the cheese is melted and golden.
  • Serve with fresh, crusty bread and a big glass of Leopard’s Leap Classic Chenin Blanc.

 

