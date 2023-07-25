Three tips to boost your skin’s microbiome

Microbiome – it’s the big buzzword in the health and beauty industry…but what is all the hype about? And is it really that important? We’ve got the low down.

First off, the skin is the body’s largest organ and is your protection shield against daily, external aggressors, which is why it is so crucial to give it all the goodness it needs to do its job. The microbiome makes up the diverse ecosystem of micro-organisms, that play a crucial role in maintaining healthy skin, as it protects it from harmful bacteria and helps to regulate the pH balance. Here are three tips to keep your microbiome balanced and healthy:

Easy on the exfoliation: Yes, exfoliation is important and has earned its place in your skincare routine, but be careful of overdoing it. Done correctly, exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores…but over-exfoliating can damage the skin’s barrier and disrupt the skin’s microbiome. To avoid this, limit your use of physical exfoliants to once or twice a week and opt for chemical exfoliants that are gentle on the skin.

Moisturise … often: When the skin is dry, it is more susceptible to damage and irritation, which can disrupt the skin’s microbiome. To protect your skin’s microbiome, moisturise regularly with a hydrating moisturiser. We like Clere’s Repairing range of body crèmes and lotions, that combines tissue oil, Glycerine and Vitamins E & A. Plus, the crèmes and lotions provide 48 hours of moisture.

Stay safe in the sun: Exposure to UV rays can damage the skin’s microbiome. Wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays.

For more on beauty, visit Get It Magazine.