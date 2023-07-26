Amasi pot bread

Serves: 15 – 20

Baking time: 60 min

Ingredients:

8 cups cake flour

1 tsp salt

⅓ cup white sugar

20 g (2 packets) instant yeast

500 ml (2 cups) amasi

500 ml (2 cups) luke warm water

Method:

Preheat oven to 180°C. In a bowl mix the dry ingredients flour, yeast, sugar and salt. Add the luke warm water to the bowl and mix, ensuring that all the ingredients are well combined to create the bread dough. Add the amasi to the dough and continue to knead. Place the dough on a floured surface and continue kneading for 20 – 25 minutes until dough is smooth and elastic. Grease a bowl with oil, place the dough in the bowl and cover with a kitchen towel. Place the bowl with the dough in a warm area and leave to rest for 30 – 40 minutes. Once rested and proofed to about double the size, knock down and transfer the dough into a cast iron pot lined with baking paper. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes with the lid on. Then remove the lid and bake for another 30 minutes to allow the crust to brown and become crispy. Brush with some melted butter when there is 10 minutes of baking left, this will help to give the bread a crispy crust. Once baked through remove for the oven and allow to cool before cutting

The recipe is provided by Rediscover Dairy, an initiative of the Consumer Education Project of Milk SA.

For more on food, visit Get It Magazine.