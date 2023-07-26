Pumpkin leaf chicken dumplings

This Chicken and Pumpkin Dumplings recipe compliments of BBC Homegrown Tastes combines all of the greatest aspects of a classic comfort food dish with a winter twist!

A cosy and soothing one-pan meal that is ideal for a mid-week supper.

Ingredients

For the dumplings:

6 pumpkin leaves, rinsed

300g chicken thighs, meat & skin

2 tablespoons garlic

2 teaspoons ginger powder

3 teaspoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon cajun spice

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons of oil

3 tablespoons sesame seeds

For the dipping sauce

3 cloves of garlic, crushed

4 thai green chilli, sliced

2 tablespoons sugar

1/3 cup fish sauce

3 tablespoons sesame oil

Method