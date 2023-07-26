Lifestyle

Pumpkin leaf chicken dumplings

Whether you savour them as an appetiser or enjoy them as a meal, Pumpkin Leaf Chicken Dumplings are so easy to make.

The star ingredient, pumpkin leaves, adds a subtle earthiness and a hint of sweetness to the dumplings. Image credit: BBC Homegrown Tastes

This Chicken and Pumpkin Dumplings recipe compliments of BBC Homegrown Tastes combines all of the greatest aspects of a classic comfort food dish with a winter twist!

A cosy and soothing one-pan meal that is ideal for a mid-week supper.

Ingredients

For the dumplings:

  • 6 pumpkin leaves, rinsed
  • 300g chicken thighs, meat & skin
  • 2 tablespoons garlic
  • 2 teaspoons ginger powder
  • 3 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon cajun spice
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons of oil
  • 3 tablespoons sesame seeds

For the dipping sauce

  • 3 cloves of garlic, crushed
  • 4 thai green chilli, sliced
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/3 cup fish sauce
  • 3 tablespoons sesame oil

Method

  1. Place the chicken thigh meat, skins and all the rest of the ingredients, excluding the pumpkin leaves into a food processor and blend together.
  2. Onto a board, put a pumpkin leaf and about a tablespoon of the chicken mixture. Place into a bamboo steaming basket and steam for 15-20 minutes.
  3. For the sauce, mix all of the ingredients together and set aside till the ‘dumplings’ are ready.
  4. Once the “dumplings” are steamed brush them with oil and coat in sesame seeds. Heat a non stick frying pan and toast the outside of the dumplings.
  5. Serve with the dipping sauce.

