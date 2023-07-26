Lifestyle
Pumpkin leaf chicken dumplings
Whether you savour them as an appetiser or enjoy them as a meal, Pumpkin Leaf Chicken Dumplings are so easy to make.
This Chicken and Pumpkin Dumplings recipe compliments of BBC Homegrown Tastes combines all of the greatest aspects of a classic comfort food dish with a winter twist!
A cosy and soothing one-pan meal that is ideal for a mid-week supper.
Ingredients
For the dumplings:
- 6 pumpkin leaves, rinsed
- 300g chicken thighs, meat & skin
- 2 tablespoons garlic
- 2 teaspoons ginger powder
- 3 teaspoons sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon cajun spice
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons of oil
- 3 tablespoons sesame seeds
For the dipping sauce
- 3 cloves of garlic, crushed
- 4 thai green chilli, sliced
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1/3 cup fish sauce
- 3 tablespoons sesame oil
Method
- Place the chicken thigh meat, skins and all the rest of the ingredients, excluding the pumpkin leaves into a food processor and blend together.
- Onto a board, put a pumpkin leaf and about a tablespoon of the chicken mixture. Place into a bamboo steaming basket and steam for 15-20 minutes.
- For the sauce, mix all of the ingredients together and set aside till the ‘dumplings’ are ready.
- Once the “dumplings” are steamed brush them with oil and coat in sesame seeds. Heat a non stick frying pan and toast the outside of the dumplings.
- Serve with the dipping sauce.