Mouth-watering stroganoff and a wine to boot

We love an occasion to break out the wine glasses, and we can’t think of a better day to cheers to our favourite shiraz and enjoy a scrumptious meal.

Beef & portabello stroganoff paired with saronsberg life is fine shiraz

Serves 4

Ingredients:

500g portobello mushrooms, sliced

1 Tbsp fresh thyme leaves

500g beef fillet, sliced

1 medium onion, finely diced

4 garlic cloves, finely grated

4 cups chicken stock

1 cup cream

½ cup sour cream

2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp wholegrain mustard

400g pappardelle pasta

4 Tbsp butter, cut into small pieces

Handful fresh parsley, stems removed, and extra for serving

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

Heat a generous drizzle of olive oil in a large frying pan over medium-high. Add mushrooms and thyme, season with salt and pepper, and cook until mushrooms are golden brown and tender. Set aside in a large bowl.

Increase heat to high and add a fresh drizzle of olive oil to the same frying pan. Add the steak in a single layer, season well, and let it cook until well browned on each side but still pink in the centre of each slice. Remove steak from pan, and transfer to a board to rest. Slice into bite size strips that will eat well in pasta.

Reduce heat to medium-high, add a fresh drizzle of olive oil to the pan, and cook onion and garlic until golden and softened. Add stock and cream, bring to a simmer, and cook until reduced by half. Whisk in sour cream, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard; season with salt and pepper. Simmer until thick and creamy. Return mushrooms and beef to the pan and stir until just heated through.

Meanwhile, cook pappardelle according to package instructions, until al dente. Keep one cup of pasta water aside. Drain and transfer to a large bowl. Add butter and a handful of parsley. Toss until butter is melted and the pasta is well coated and shiny. Add a dash of pasta water while tossing to loosen the noodles and keep them saucy.

Arrange pasta in bowls and spoon stroganoff over top. Garnish with additional parsley and a crack of black pepper.

To pair the wine:

To balance the richness of this dish, the succulent ripe fruit flavours of this Shiraz work perfectly. The wine has a deep, dark purple colour with scents of violets and delicate spice. The mouth-feel has depth and a layered fruity finish which balances the very savoury elements of the stroganoff.

This recipe was supplied by the South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association

For more on food and wine, visit Get It Magazine.