Lifestyle
Prawn mac and cheese
Prawns add a delightful seafood twist, infusing this dish with a delicate brininess that complements the cheese beautifully.
Welcome to the world of Prawn Mac and Cheese, where the classic creamy delight of macaroni and cheese collides with the succulent flavours of fresh prawns. This extraordinary fusion dish takes comfort to new heights, offering a symphony of cheesy goodness and the delicate sweetness of perfectly cooked prawns. Recipe compliments of Leopard’s Leap.
Ingredients
- 500g Macaroni
- 100g Pancetta, chopped 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 4 Cloves garlic
- 700g Prawns, cleaned 125g Butter
- 2 Tbsp dried marjoram
- 1 Cup flour
- 1 L milk
- 400g Cheddar
- ½ Cup seasoned crumbs
- 1 Cup parmesan, grated
Method
- Place the macaroni in a pot with salted boiling water and cook until half-cooked. While that cooks, prep the rest of the ingredients as follows:
- Over medium heat, in a non-stick or cast-iron pan, fry the pancetta to render the fat. When crispy, remove from pan and set aside. To the rendered fat, add the olive oil and the whole cloves of garlic, then fry the prawns in batches to not overcrowd the pan. Season to taste and cook for only a minute a side, then remove and set aside.
- Turn the heat down to medium-low, remove the garlic and place through a garlic press and back into the pan. Add the butter and marjoram to the pan and cook for a minute before adding the flour. Continue stirring until the butter and flour have created a paste. Once you have a smooth paste, start adding milk, a cup at a time, stirring continuously. Ensure the milk has absorbed and there are no lumps before adding the next cup.
- Once all the milk has been added and the sauce is smooth and lump free, add the cheddar. Season with salt and pepper and continue stirring until cheese has melted completely and the sauce is smooth once again.
- Remove sauce from heat and add the cooked macaroni, pancetta and prawns. Combine well, then dish into an oven-proof dish and top with the crumbs and parmesan.
- Place in the oven and bake at 190 C for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the top layer has gone brown and crispy.
- Serve with a side salad, a bottle or two of Leopard’s Leap Culinaria Chenin Blanc and enjoy with friends.