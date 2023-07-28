Chakalaka – rich, aromatic and robust

Believed to have originated amongst the gold miners in the townships of Joburg, it was probably a simple mix of leftover tomatoes, onions and spices to add flavour to traditional local dishes. Very popular at braais, this colourful versatile relish is commonly served with meat and starches.

But we’re preferring our Chakalaka in this newly released 2019 Spice Route Chakalaka … the Spice Route’s signature Rhône-style red blend of six classic Rhône varieties selected for their ability to harmoniously express the unique terroir of the Swartland.

Rich and robust and velvety, all ripe juicy black currant, cherry and plum notes, with white pepper, spiced meats, smoky cloves, nutmeg and vanilla complementing the wine’s bold fruit character, this wine is full-bodied, intense, silky and smooth … and is a fantastic food wine.

Equally at home in a fine dining restaurant as at home around the fire … it’s lovely curry, bobotie, braaied spicy meat and is a perfect complement to a charcuterie board, which is our favourite way of entertaining.

You’ll find it for around R195 at your local wine store or online at spiceroutewines.co.za.

