Indulge in white chocolate martini
Indulge in the velvety experience of a White Chocolate Martini, where the rich and smooth texture of white chocolate takes centre stage.
Unlike traditional white chocolate treats, this martini achieves the perfect balance of flavours without overwhelming sweetness. Before sipping, be sure to garnish your glass with delicate chocolate flakes.
Ingredients
- 20g white (or dark) chocolate, coarsely grated
- Cocoa powder (for dusting)
- 1 tsp maple syrup or honey
- 25ml crème de cacao (or use regular – the white version results in a paler cocktail)
- 25ml double cream
- ¼ tsp vanilla bean paste
- 50ml vodka
- ice
Method
- Start by tipping the grated chocolate onto a plate. This will be used to coat the rim of your martini glass.
- Take a martini glass and brush the rim with a small amount of maple syrup or honey. This will act as a sticky base for the chocolate coating.
- Dip the rim of the glass into the grated chocolate, ensuring an even and beautiful coating. Once coated, place the glass in the refrigerator to chill, preserving the chocolate garnish until you’re ready to serve.
- Grab a cocktail shaker and pour in the crème de cacao, cream, vanilla, and vodka.
- Add a handful of ice to the shaker to cool and mix the ingredients. Shake vigorously until the outside of the shaker feels ice-cold, indicating that the drink is well-blended and chilled.
- Lastly, strain the delicious mixture into the prepared martini glass. The chilled glass and white chocolate rim will enhance the presentation and add a touch of elegance to your cocktail.