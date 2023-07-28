Kick off the weekend with some delicious muffins

Prep time: 10 min

Cooking time: 20 – 25min

Ingredients:

500 ml (2 cups) cake flour

250 ml (1 cup) wheat bran

3 tsp baking powder

160 ml (⅔ cup) white sugar

1 cup berries, fresh or frozen, if frozen ensure

berries are defrosted

2 large eggs

500 ml (2 cups) full cream plain yoghurt

2 tsp vanilla essence

125 ml (½ cup) sunflower or canola oil

Method:

Preheat oven to 180° C Mix the dry ingredients in a bowl (cake flour, wheat bran, baking powder, sugar and berries). Beat the eggs, yoghurt, vanilla essence, and oil together in a separate bowl. Mix the beaten eggs and yoghurt into the dry ingredients with a wooden spoon. Mix till all is well combined being careful not to overmix. Line muffin tins with baking cases or spray with non-stick spray. Scoop about a spoon into each casing. Bake at 180° C for 20 – 25 min or until golden brown.

Tip: use the toothpick test to check if the muffins have baked fully inside.

This recipe was supplied by Rediscover Dairy, an initiative of the consumer education project of milk SA.

For more delicious recipes visit Get It Magazine.