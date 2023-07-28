Samsung Galaxy Watch6 & Watch6 Classic: Inspiring your best self

Samsung Electronics announced the new Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic – designed to help users build healthier habits every day and through the night.

Galaxy Watch6 series packs holistic health offerings and powerful performance in a refined and sleek design, boasting a slimmer bezel, a larger and more vibrant display, and more interactive user interface. Both models also allow users to access a greater selection of versatile watch faces as well as new band options that empower them to meet their goals.

“With the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic, we are delivering on our commitment to democratise advanced health monitoring tools, now offering easier access right from the wrist,” said TM Roh, resident and head of mobile experience at Samsung Electronics. “From sleep and fitness coaching to nutritional insights, Samsung is providing new and convenient ways to help users gain understanding and take action for better health and wellness, every day and every night.”

Personalised guidance for a healthier you – Starting with Sleep

Galaxy Watch6 series provides meaningful insights that can lead to positive changes around the clock, offering personalised and actionable tips, advice and encouragement. Recognising that better health begins with better sleep, Samsung is helping users optimise their night in the same way they optimise their day by focusing on three key elements of better sleep: Understanding personal sleep patterns, building better habits and establishing a sleep-friendly environment.

Building on the incredible sleep and wellness features, Galaxy Watch6 series now offers in-depth analysis of Sleep Score Factors – total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, plus physical and mental recovery – to help users understand the quality of sleep received each night. More individualised Sleep Messages5, co-developed with the National Sleep Foundation, also provide users with detailed feedback about their sleep health each morning.

Additionally, Galaxy Watch6 offers Sleep Consistency showing how consistent the user’s sleep and wake times are, and a designated Sleep Animal Symbol representing their sleep type. Enhanced Sleep Coaching6 enables users to put sleep insights into action with tailored instructions, tips and reminders accessible on both their wrist and paired smartphone.

When it is time for bed, Galaxy Watch6 can help set the perfect sleep environment by automatically changing the settings of connected home electronics and turning on Sleep Mode across the user’s watch and phone to mute notifications, dim screens, and even to activate the invisible LED infrared sensor on the watch to deliver valuable health insights without additional light distractions.

Fitness features get more personalised to keep users motivated throughout their journey. Body Composition, with key physical measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage, provides a complete snapshot of the user’s body and fitness, offering a tailored approach to set goals, track progress, and guide through personalised fitness and now nutritional tips via a new partnership with Whisk.

A new Personalised Heart Rate Zone feature analyses individual physical capabilities and defines five optimal running intensity levels to help users set their own goals based on their ability – from burning fat to high intensity workout. In addition to over 100 existing workout trackers, the newly added Track Run records the user’s runs on a track, while Custom Workout allows users to build and track their personalised workout routine.

Refined design, perfectly yours

Elevating the wearable experience, Galaxy Watch6 series offers all new designs that provide better viewing, greater power and a wider selection of more customisable and comfortable options3. Reading and writing is easier on the 20% larger display, showcasing more text on screen and a larger keyboard, all while maintaining a comfortable size.

A more vibrant, higher resolution display3 boasts a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, coupled with an Always On Display brightness adjustment feature, allowing users to see and do more even under bright sunlight. Powered by the enhanced processor and memory, Galaxy Watch6 delivers smoother and faster interactions3.

Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic come with a 30% slimmer bezel and a 15% thinner rotating bezel respectively, enhancing the beauty of the signature circle frame. Galaxy Watch6 series features new stylish, interactive and informative watch faces that make the most of the large display, while new one-click bands allow users to easily mix and match watch bands. With over 704 unique combinations, users can design their perfect watch on Samsung.com. For example, a new lightweight Fabric Band and Sleep Coaching watch face pair perfectly to help you gain informative sleep insights in comfort.

Galaxy Watch6 series comes with a larger battery and reduced battery consumption to support its larger and brighter display. With just eight minutes of quick charge, users can add an additional eight hours, perfect for tracking their sleep during the night.

Maximising your experience right from your wrist

Galaxy Watch6 series brings greater capabilities to the wrist of every user. The new Samsung Wallet on Galaxy Watch6 combines Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass to incorporate more of the user’s wallet – including IDs, event tickets and boarding passes as well as credit cards and membership cards – in their watch. Enhanced Gesture Control allows users to conveniently manage their watch using simple gestures for greater accessibility and ease, letting them set their own shortcuts and now access apps and functions touch-free.

WhatsApp makes it easier for Galaxy Watch users to stay connected with friends and family, all without getting out a phone. Starting from this fall, users can stay productive right from their watch with new apps from Google Calendar and Gmail, which will be exclusively available on Wear OS. They can also track fitness progress or nutritional data more easily with Peloton and MyFitnessPal updates, and coming soon, enjoy additional streaming options with Audible.

Together with other Samsung devices, Galaxy Watch6 series expands user experiences even further. The upgraded Camera Controller enables remote control of a paired Galaxy Z Flip5 camera to switch modes and zoom. Samsung Smart TV or Galaxy Tab S9 shows the user’s progress in real time with a guided fitness or mindfulness program on the large screen.

Users can also automatically toggle the connection of Galaxy Buds2 Pro between Samsung devices via Auto Switch. Should users happen to misplace their phone, Galaxy Watch6 series can now pinpoint its location through Find My Phone with map support. And as always, personal data on the watch remains secure thanks to the Samsung Knox security platform.

Availability

Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic are available for pre-order in select markets from July 26, with general availability starting August 11. Galaxy Watch6 is an ultimate daily driver with a modern and minimalist design. It comes in 44mm in Graphite and Silver and in 40mm in Graphite and Gold.

For a more premium, timeless timepiece design, look no further than Galaxy Watch6 Classic featuring our fan-favourite rotating bezel – available in Black and Silver in 43mm and 47mm. If you’re an adventure seeker looking for durability, performance and style, Galaxy Watch5 Pro remains a great option and now comes with even more enhanced GPS exchange format (GPX) features.

Conquer a new route with the GPX File Database, which enables users to simply search and access recommended routes, while Route Workout now supports running and walking alongside the previously available hiking and cycling. To learn more about Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic, or design your own watch, please visit: www.samsungmobilepress.com, news.samsung.com/global or www.samsung.com/galaxy-watch.