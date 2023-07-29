Lifestyle

Air fryer blueberry muffins

Enjoy freshly-baked blueberry muffins, perfect for lunch boxes or tea-time treats, made quick and easy in the Vortex.

These blueberry muffins showcase the magic of air fryer baking. Image credit: Instant Pot South Africa

Baking blueberry muffins in the air fryer is an easy and convenient way to enjoy these delectable treats without the need for a conventional oven. Recipe compliments of Instant Pot.

Ingredients

  • 62ml (1/4 cup) vegetable oil
  • 125 ml (1/2 cup) castor sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 125ml plain yoghurt
  • 5ml vanilla essence
  • 250 ml (1 cup) cake flour
  • 7ml ( 1 ½ tsp) baking powder
  • Pinch salt
  • 125 ml fresh or frozen blueberries
  • Zest 1 lemon (optional)

Topping:

  • Zest 2 lemon
  • ½ Cup castor sugar

Method

  1. Whisk together the oil and castor sugar.
  2. Add the egg, yoghurt and vanilla essence and mix well.
  3. Sift the flour, baking powder & salt together.
  4. Fold the wet ingredients into the flour mix until the mixture just comes together.
  5. Add the blueberries and lemon zest and fold to incorporate – do not over-mix.
  6. Spoon the mixture into 12 silicone cupcake moulds.
  7. For topping mix the castor sugar and lemon zest together and sprinkle on top of muffins.
  8. Set the Instant Vortex (or Duo Crisp) to Bake at 180c for 10 mins, it will Pre Heat to the required temperature.
  9. Once Vortex (or Duo Crisp) beeps “add food”, it has reached temperature so place the muffins in the drawer.
  10. You may need to cook the muffins in two batches depending on the size of your muffin moulds.
  11. Check after 10 mins.
  12. Allow to cool and enjoy!

