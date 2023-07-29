Good samaritan Gogo Maweni has blessed a family from KZN with clothes, school shoes, food and other essentials. This is after a gentleman by the name of Thanda Masinga posted a Tik-Tok video asking for people to re-post it until it got to Dr Maweni, in hope that she would assist the family that runs Siyamthanda organisation in Richards Bay.

In the video created by Thanda, Siyamthanda organization chairperson Khethiwe, who stays with the kids mentioned that they were fully dependant on the kid’s government grant and sometimes have to ask neighbours when they run out of things.

Upon seeing the video, Dr Maweni responded by re-posting Thanda’s video and adding:

“@thandamasinga Masinga I saw the video hun and I want to help, I have sent you my personal number please WhatsApp me the details and lets make the kids happy #maweni #gogomaweni #feedachild.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gogo Maweni (@dr_maweni)

Dr Maweni later excitedly shared that after posting Thanda’s video she got more healers offering to help, adding that she wanted to provide help for the less fortunate on a monthly basis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gogo Maweni (@dr_maweni)

Dr Maweni also shared a video at the stores getting food and shoes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gogo Maweni (@dr_maweni)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gogo Maweni (@dr_maweni)

Followers commented on all posts congratulating the traditional healer and reality TV star, adding:

Social media followers commented, adding:

.” “@dr_maweni may the good Lord bless u in abundance cc,remember all u do is never in vain …..”

“ you will darling ,theres nothing God blesses more than anything that involves kids ,he will give you strength konke kuzovuleka umsebenzi omuhle uqhubeke uyephambili .”

Also see: Dineo Ranaka announces she’s been fired by Kaya 959

The post Gogo Maweni gives back to a family housing 33 kids appeared first on Bona Magazine.