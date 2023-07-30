Top 5 TikTok health trends to avoid

While some of the TikTok trends are humorous, others could have negative effects.

Mouth taping

It involves using a piece of tape or a special bandage to keep the mouth shut so you only breathe out of the nose while sleeping.

Cleveland Clinic reports that tape is ineffective even though mouth breathing while sleeping has been connected to a number of long-term issues including sleep disorders. The specialists emphasise that there is not enough evidence to support any health claims regarding sleep improvement, and mouth taping has risky side effects like low oxygen levels and cardiac arrest.

One of the major concerns regarding this hack is that while someone is asleep, the tape can break loose and end up in their mouth, which may result in posing choking risks. If you have any concerns about your sleep health consult with your doctor.

Caffeine and lemon

As part of a TikTok challenge, people are adding fresh lemon juice to their coffee, saying that doing so will help them burn fat and lose weight. However, this tendency is not backed up by any reliable scientific data.

It’s best for individuals to discuss their weight loss or body image concerns with a registered dietitian.

Lettuce water

To encourage sleep, TikTok influencers have started soaking romaine lettuce in hot water (and occasionally peppermint tea).

The effectiveness of this strategy as a sleep aid has, however, received little scientific support. This claim is supported by a study that looked at a romaine lettuce extract that influences how the body manages sleep.

That doesn’t mean you can expect soaking romaine lettuce leaves in water will put you to sleep. It is safe to do this, but it seems like a waste of a crispy lettuce leaf that could be used for something more delicious.

Garlic up the nose

Some TikTok users claim that shoving a raw garlic clove up your nose may relieve congestion. In viral videos, mucus is seen gushing when a clove is removed, but it’s not what you may expect.

According to Cleveland Clinic putting garlic up your nose can make mucus accumulate, which is what bursts out when you remove the clove. Furthermore, when you’ve extracted the clove from your freshly irritated nostril, raw garlic can irritate your skin, which can lead to even more nasal congestion.

Dry scooping before workouts

“Dry scooping” pre-workout refers to putting an undiluted scoop of powder in your mouth, followed by a few sips of water or liquid.

According to researchers, “dry scooping” is a risky, possibly fatal technique. According to studies, this pattern could cause respiratory or cardiovascular distress or, in the worst case scenario, death.

Also see: Reasons your sex drive decreases after childbirth

The post Top 5 TikTok health trends to avoid appeared first on Bona Magazine.