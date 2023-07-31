5 tips to building your fragrance wardrobe

If you’ve got one go-to perfume that you quickly spritz on here and there before rushing out the door, then this is for you…

You see, perfume is not just a fragrance that you wear day in and day out. It plays a major role in how people perceive you – it’s part of your personality, your style and your mood.

You have a wardrobe of clothes for different occasions that pair with a variety of shoes and accessories to complete the look…and you should also have a fragrance wardrobe – a collection of scents to complete your style.

Let’s take a look at the five steps to building your fragrance wardrobe that will turn heads and leave a lasting impression wherever you go:

Know your notes: Understanding fragrance notes, including top, middle, and base notes, contributes to an overall scent experience. Top notes provide the initial burst of fragrance, while middle notes add complexity and balance, lasting longer than the top notes. Base notes provide depth, richness, and longevity, often referred to as the signature of the fragrance. To help you choose the fragrance, think about the scents that suit your personality, resonate with your mood and unique style. Whether you prefer light and airy scents or bold ones, your choices should reflect your individuality.

Meet the fragrance families: To build your wardrobe, it’s important to understand the characteristics of various fragrance families, such as floral, oriental, woody, fruity, chypre, fougere, aromatic, fresh, and citrusy. Each family offers a distinct sensory experience, and understanding their traits will help you appreciate the wide range of scents available. By exploring a variety of scents within each category, you can refine your preferences, discover new favourites, and build a diverse fragrance wardrobe that offers versatility for different occasions and moods.

Perfect the art of layering: Mastering the art of fragrance layering allows you to create a truly unique scent. This would include combining fragrances with complementary notes and adjusting their intensity, as well as experimenting with different fragrance combinations to find ones that enhance each other. Layering allows you to tailor your scent to different occasions, ensuring you leave a lasting impression without overwhelming others.

Personal style expression: Building a fragrance wardrobe is an opportunity to express your unique personal style. Choose fragrances that align with your personality traits, reflecting who you are and enhancing your overall image. Consider your fashion style and select scents that complement your outfits. Try: We love Playgirl Eternal, infused with captivating notes of lemon, orange, and blackcurrant, offering a refreshing and invigorating scent experience that will perfectly complement your playful side.

Fragrance etiquette: Now that you’ve found your fab fragrances, know how to make them work in your favour by learning the rules of perfume etiquette:

Apply your fragrances in moderation, considering the sensitivity of others to scent. A light and subtle application ensures that your fragrance enhances your presence without overpowering or causing discomfort to those around you.

Be mindful of the fragrance you choose to wear in different settings. Select fresher, lighter scents in workplace environments, while reserving more intense fragrances for evenings or intimate gatherings. Adapting your fragrance to the setting demonstrates your understanding of appropriate fragrance choices.

