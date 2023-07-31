Lifestyle
Air fryer roasted pumpkin
The air fryer works its magic to transform the ordinary pumpkin into a delectable and crispy delight, perfect for a meat-free Monday.
Meat-free Monday meal ideas are so versatile. Let’s switch up from butternut to pumpkin and switch from “boiled” to baked or even grilled with this recipe compliments of Instant Pot.
Ingredients
- Cubed Pumpkin
- Allspice
- Sal and Pepper
- Cooking Oil
- Feta Cheese
- Spring onion
Method
- In a bowl add the pumpkin, add allspice, salt and pepper to taste, and drizzle some cooking oil.
- Select “roast” on your air fryer, set at 180C for 15 minutes, once preheat is done add your pumpkin.
- For colour and flavour, add spring onion and feta cheese.