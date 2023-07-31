This week, we’re talking eggs.

Because who doesn’t want to kick off the week with a delicious, healthy, grab-it-and-go muffin. Plus … every day we’ll be giving fresh egg tips.

Egg and spinach muffins

These are great for breakfast-on-the-go, as well as lunchboxes or after-school snacks.

You’ll need: Six large eggs, one cup wilted, chopped baby spinach, three-quarters of a cup milk, half a cup soft goats cheese (or cheese of your choice), salt and pepper.

To make: Preheat your oven to 180°C. Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray. Beat the eggs, milk, salt and pepper together, then stir in the cheese and spinach. Mix well, then divide equally into the muffin pan. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes – they need to be just set. Cool on rack, then serve as is, or cut open and butter for an extra special treat. You can keep these in the fridge for three or four days, just pop them into the microwave for 30 seconds to heat.

Ring the changes … if you have chives, sprinkle them on to top after cooking, or add some chopped ham before you bake them.

Today’s egg tip: How to tell if your eggs are fresh. It’s simple … just do the float test. Pop your egg into a glass of water. If it sinks, it’s fresh. If it tilts upwards or floats, it is old. You can still eat it, but best not to use for baking, as your cakes and muffins won’t rise as well. You should also only use fresh eggs when you’re making meringues or pavlovas.