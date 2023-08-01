Fancy fish and chips with a green chilli sauce

This fancy fish recipe, crafted by DinewithTasha, combines the classic comfort of fish and chips with a vibrant twist.

The star of the dish is the zesty green chilli sauce, prepared with a blend of spring onions, garlic, ginger, coriander, and other aromatic ingredients.

To enhance the succulent hake cutlets, they are marinated in a garlic-infused butter, resulting in a smoky and tender fish.

Accompanying the main attraction are perfectly crispy potato chips, fried to golden perfection. Recipe supplied by Leopard’s Leap.

Ingredients

For the sauce:

6 Spring onions

1 Clove garlic

1 Green chilli

2cm Piece ginger

20g Coriander

2 Tbsp fish sauce

2 Tbsp soy sauce

½ Ripe avocado

½ Cup coconut milk

Juice of half a lime

Salt flakes

Black pepper

For the fish:

1kg Hake cutlets

250g Butter

4 Cloves garlic, pressed

Other

3 Potatoes, peeled

Method

For the sauce:

Place all ingredients into a blender and blend for a couple of minutes until completely smooth.

For the fish:

In a small saucepan, over medium heat, melt the butter and add the garlic. Season well with salt and black pepper. Use about ¼ of the melted butter to brush over the fish and let marinate for 20 to 30 minutes. Over hot coals, braai the fish, basting with the remainder of the garlic butter on every turn. Cook to preferred doneness.

Note: The idea with the butter is to create smoke. Move the fish away from any flare-ups.

For the potatoes:

Slice into very thin slices using a mandoline. Pat dry using kitchen towel, then fry in hot oil until brown and crisp. Remove from oil and place on clean kitchen towel to get rid of the excess oil. Season well with salt flakes.

To serve: