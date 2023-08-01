Is exfoliation the key to managing body acne?

Body acne – sometimes also referred to as “bacne” – is a lot more common than you may think. It refers to acne on areas of the body that do not include the face or neck, such as the back, chest, arms and buttocks.

There are various causes of body acne, and some are simpler to manage and treat than others. Some of the causes include:

Hormonal: Our hormones play a major role in the appearance of our skin. When they fluctuate, or when there is an imbalance, it may lead to the development of acne on the face or the body. Hormonal acne is particularly common among teenagers and may require medical treatment to correct.

Sweat and bacteria: Anyone with an active lifestyle (including athletes and gym-goers) are at risk of developing body acne from sweat. When you sweat during a workout, the bacteria from that sweat sits on top of your skin until you wash it off. Showering straight after a workout may prevent the formation of body acne, but if you delay taking off your sweaty clothes and showering, that bacteria may lead to acne.

Overactive oil glands: Our skins naturally produce oil, which is responsible for moisturising our skin. If we produce too much oil it may clog our pores, leading to blackheads, and if bacteria invades, a pimple. Overactive oil glands may be linked to hormones, but in some cases it can be addressed by changing up your skincare products and incorporating sebum-controlling ingredients like salicylic acid.

Clogged pores and excess dead skin cells: Our skin sheds thousands of dead skin cells every day. Some of these cells fall off naturally, while others remain on the surface of the skin. If they are not removed they will build up on the surface of the skin, resulting in dullness, uneven texture and you guessed it – breakouts. The best way to remove these dead skin cells is to exfoliate your skin once or twice a week. This is true not only for your face, but also for your body. Which leads up to our next point…

Exfoliation is excellent ammunition in your fight against body acne. It removes dry and dead skin cells, excess oil and dirt from the surface of the skin, helping to prevent clogged pores and a build-up of dead skin cells. When done regularly, it plays a major role in the prevention of body acne and blackheads.

Tree Hut’s Shea Sugar Scrubs transform your exfoliation routine into an indulgent self-care ritual thanks to their luxurious formulations and incredible scents. Tree Hut scrubs contain sugar crystals which are gentler on the skin (without skimping on performance), so you can remove dead skin cells safely, without damaging your skin. Known for their incredible natural fragrances and luxurious texture, these scrubs are available in many different variants

Tips to get the most out of your exfoliation:

Be gentle – don’t be tempted to rub and tug at your skin. Use gentle circular motions to exfoliate.

Exfoliate upwards – to stimulate blood flow and encourage drainage, start exfoliating from your feet upwards, moving in the direction of your heart.

Be consistent – to best manage body acne, we recommend exfoliating about twice a week. Try to be consistent as you won’t reap the full benefits of exfoliation if you wait too long in between sessions.

When dealing with a concern like body acne, it’s important to determine the cause, as this is the only way to ensure effective treatment. While regular exfoliation is a fantastic way to slough off dead skin cells and prevent clogged pores, it is not the answer to more complicated causes like hormonal imbalances.

