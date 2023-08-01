Congrats are in order to Amapiano singer and TikTok star Khanyisa who has appeared on a billboard in Times Square in New York City.

Earlier this month, Khanyisa shared that Spotify had chosen her to be their Equal Africa ambassador for July.

“What an honour as an Amapiano artist, I feel like I’m part of the movement where piano is taken to the world!” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyisa Patricia (@iam_khanyi95)

According to TshisaLIVE, the programme presented by Spotify aims to shine a light on the voices of African female artists. It also seeks to break down barriers and make waves in music while exposing the artists’ catalogue to global listenership.

Sharing the big news, Khanyisa captioned her post: “Momma!!! I’m on a billboard IN NEW YORK! .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyisa Patricia (@iam_khanyi95)

Speaking to BONA about her achievement, Khanyisa exclaimed: “Listen, it was a moment of disbelief… Imagine how proud my father felt. I just kept on thinking about my dad… It was a really proud moment. I can’t put into words how I felt. I’m speechless.”

Khanyisa also shared that her grandmother had recently passed, but she feels that her grandmother provided her with the achievement. “She was like: ‘Boom – here’s a little something’.”

Adding that she never ‘feels deserving’ when receiving such achievements, Khanyisa stated: “I always feel so humbled and I’m like, ‘Yoh God, what is this?’ I always cry, I’m always in tears… This is just God pulling up and it’s His grace in my life.”

Also see: Khosi Twala praised for red carpet hosting duties

The post Khanyisa appears on billboard in Times Square appeared first on Bona Magazine.