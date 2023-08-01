And then .. the diet! So if, like us, you love a sunny side up fried egg on toast (who doesn’t!) but don’t fancy the oil, this one’s for you. As long as you’ve got a non-stick pan … easy peasy.

Heat up your pan, crack in the egg, and then pop the lid on, letting the eggs cook from the steam generated from the heat. A slice of toast and … good morning!

Today’s egg fact: Egg yolks are one of the very few foods that naturally contain vitamin D.