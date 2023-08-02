A show that ‘just gets better with age’

The highly popular crime drama Grantchester returns for an eighth season, starring Robson Green (Soldier Soldier, Touching Evil) as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney (Call the Midwife, Outlander) as Reverend Will Davenport.

The opening episode sees Will the happiest he’s ever been, but soon his world will be rocked as he deals with a terrible accident. He’s always preached the word of a compassionate God – but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral? Meanwhile, Geordie has found new contentment in his relationship with Cathy, but when they’re both confronted with shocking announcements at work their happiness is threatened.

As Mrs C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar, emotional waters and, as always, murder is just around the corner. Set in the 1950s and ’60s, all eight seasons of Grantchester are available to binge exclusively on BritBox.

For more of the latest shows, visit Get It Magazine.