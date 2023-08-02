Stuffed fig pastry pockets
With their melt-in-your-mouth goodness, sweet and savoury fig pastry pockets are a delightful indulgence for any occasion.
The history of fig-based pastries dates back centuries, with figs being treasured for their natural sweetness and unique texture.
The art of encasing them in delicate pastry pockets and adding savoury ingredients such as prosciutto and gorgonzolahas evolved over time, resulting in a culinary masterpiece that combines tradition with innovation.
Adam & Cape Brown Figs
South Africa’s introduction to figs dates back to the 1800s where they were planted on farms and in gardens, but their commercialisation started in the 1900s.
Figs in South Africa are planted in various regions across the country, however, the warm dry summers of the arid Klein Karoo region are most suitable for ripening figs. The Adam Fig is one of the oldest fig cultivars in South Africa.
Stuffed fig pastry pockets offer a delightful blend of nostalgia and modern flair. Recipe compliments of BBC Home Grown Tastes.
Ingredients
- 8-10 preserved figs (keep the preserving liquid)
- 8-10 strip of prosciutto
- 100g of gorgonzola, crumbled
- 1 sheet of puff pastry, cut into 8 circles
- 60ml milk
- Sesame seeds
For the sauce
- 4 tablespoons of the preserve liquid
- 2 teaspoons chilli flakes
- Micro herbs & Rocket to finish
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Cut the tops off each fig, and create an opening by cutting a cross at the top without cutting all the way through. Wrap each fig with a strip of prosciutto.
- In a pan, crisp up the prosciutto before wrapping into the puff pastry circles. Place into a muffin tray brush with milk, sprinkle sesame seeds and bake for 15 minutes until golden.
- While the pastry bakes, in a sauce pan, heat together the preserving liquid and chilli flakes.
- Place the baked pastry pockets onto the micro herbs & dress with the sauce.
Top tip: How to source the best gorgonzola
When choosing the best gorgonzola cheese for stuffed fig pastry pockets, there are a few factors to consider:
- Type of Gorgonzola: Gorgonzola cheese comes in two main types: Gorgonzola Dolce (also known as sweet Gorgonzola) and Gorgonzola Piccante (also known as sharp Gorgonzola). Gorgonzola Dolce is milder, creamier, and slightly sweet in flavour, while Gorgonzola Piccante has a stronger, sharper taste. Consider your personal preference and the specific recipe you have in mind when deciding between the two.
- Quality and Freshness: Look for Gorgonzola cheese that is well-aged and displays a creamy, crumbly texture. Avoid cheese that appears dry, overly crumbly, or has visible signs of mould growth or discolouration. Opt for cheese that is freshly cut or packaged to ensure maximum flavour.
- Aroma: Gorgonzola cheese has a distinct aroma that can range from mild and earthy to pungent and strong, depending on the type. It should have a pleasant and enticing smell. Trust your senses and choose a cheese with an aroma that appeals to you.
- Origin: Authentic Gorgonzola cheese is produced in specific regions of Italy, particularly Lombardy and Piedmont. Look for gorgonzola that is labelled with a PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) or DOP (Denominazione di Origine Protetta) certification to ensure it is the genuine product.
- Texture: Gorgonzola cheese should have a creamy and crumbly texture. Avoid cheese that is overly dry or too soft and runny. Gently press the cheese to assess its firmness and ensure it feels right for your desired use.
- Taste: If possible, sample a small piece of the Gorgonzola cheese before purchasing to evaluate its flavour. Gorgonzola Dolce should have a delicate and slightly sweet taste, while Gorgonzola Piccante should have a more pronounced, tangy, and intense flavour.
- Storage and Shelf Life: Check the expiry or best-before date to ensure the cheese has a sufficient shelf life. Properly store gorgonzola cheese in the refrigerator to maintain its freshness and flavour.
Preserve your own figs
Preserving figs allows you to enjoy their delicious flavour and unique texture even when they’re out of season. Here are a few methods you can use to preserve figs:
- Drying: Drying figs is a classic preservation method that concentrates their sweetness and extends their shelf life. Start by washing and patting dry the figs. Trim off the stems and cut a small “X” on the top of each fig. Arrange the figs on a baking sheet or a drying rack and place them in a well-ventilated area, preferably with low humidity and good air circulation. Allow the figs to air dry for several days, turning them occasionally, until they become leathery and slightly wrinkled. Once dried, store the figs in airtight containers in a cool, dark place.
- Freezing: Freezing is another effective way to preserve figs. Begin by washing the figs and patting them dry. Remove the stems and cut the figs into halves or slices, if desired. Arrange the figs in a single layer on a baking sheet and place them in the freezer until they are firm, which usually takes a few hours. Once frozen, transfer the figs to airtight freezer bags or containers, removing as much air as possible. Label and date the containers, and store them in the freezer for up to several months. Frozen figs are great for use in smoothies, jams, baked goods, or as toppings for oatmeal.
- Canning: Canning figs allows you to preserve them in a sweet syrup, which enhances their flavour and extends their shelf life. Start by washing and sterilising canning jars and lids. In a saucepan, prepare a simple syrup by combining water and sugar and bringing it to a boil. Add the figs to the boiling syrup and cook them for a few minutes until slightly softened. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the figs to the sterilised jars, leaving some headspace at the top. Pour the hot syrup over the figs, ensuring they are completely submerged. Wipe the jar rims, place the lids on top, and tighten the bands. Store the sealed jars in a cool, dark place.