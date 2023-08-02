The history of fig-based pastries dates back centuries, with figs being treasured for their natural sweetness and unique texture.

The art of encasing them in delicate pastry pockets and adding savoury ingredients such as prosciutto and gorgonzolahas evolved over time, resulting in a culinary masterpiece that combines tradition with innovation.

Adam & Cape Brown Figs

South Africa’s introduction to figs dates back to the 1800s where they were planted on farms and in gardens, but their commercialisation started in the 1900s.

Figs in South Africa are planted in various regions across the country, however, the warm dry summers of the arid Klein Karoo region are most suitable for ripening figs. The Adam Fig is one of the oldest fig cultivars in South Africa.

Stuffed fig pastry pockets offer a delightful blend of nostalgia and modern flair. Recipe compliments of BBC Home Grown Tastes.

Ingredients

8-10 preserved figs (keep the preserving liquid)

8-10 strip of prosciutto

100g of gorgonzola, crumbled

1 sheet of puff pastry, cut into 8 circles

60ml milk

Sesame seeds

For the sauce

4 tablespoons of the preserve liquid

2 teaspoons chilli flakes

Micro herbs & Rocket to finish

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Cut the tops off each fig, and create an opening by cutting a cross at the top without cutting all the way through. Wrap each fig with a strip of prosciutto. In a pan, crisp up the prosciutto before wrapping into the puff pastry circles. Place into a muffin tray brush with milk, sprinkle sesame seeds and bake for 15 minutes until golden. While the pastry bakes, in a sauce pan, heat together the preserving liquid and chilli flakes. Place the baked pastry pockets onto the micro herbs & dress with the sauce.

Top tip: How to source the best gorgonzola

When choosing the best gorgonzola cheese for stuffed fig pastry pockets, there are a few factors to consider:

Type of Gorgonzola: Gorgonzola cheese comes in two main types: Gorgonzola Dolce (also known as sweet Gorgonzola) and Gorgonzola Piccante (also known as sharp Gorgonzola). Gorgonzola Dolce is milder, creamier, and slightly sweet in flavour, while Gorgonzola Piccante has a stronger, sharper taste. Consider your personal preference and the specific recipe you have in mind when deciding between the two. Quality and Freshness: Look for Gorgonzola cheese that is well-aged and displays a creamy, crumbly texture. Avoid cheese that appears dry, overly crumbly, or has visible signs of mould growth or discolouration. Opt for cheese that is freshly cut or packaged to ensure maximum flavour. Aroma: Gorgonzola cheese has a distinct aroma that can range from mild and earthy to pungent and strong, depending on the type. It should have a pleasant and enticing smell. Trust your senses and choose a cheese with an aroma that appeals to you. Origin: Authentic Gorgonzola cheese is produced in specific regions of Italy, particularly Lombardy and Piedmont. Look for gorgonzola that is labelled with a PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) or DOP (Denominazione di Origine Protetta) certification to ensure it is the genuine product. Texture: Gorgonzola cheese should have a creamy and crumbly texture. Avoid cheese that is overly dry or too soft and runny. Gently press the cheese to assess its firmness and ensure it feels right for your desired use. Taste: If possible, sample a small piece of the Gorgonzola cheese before purchasing to evaluate its flavour. Gorgonzola Dolce should have a delicate and slightly sweet taste, while Gorgonzola Piccante should have a more pronounced, tangy, and intense flavour. Storage and Shelf Life: Check the expiry or best-before date to ensure the cheese has a sufficient shelf life. Properly store gorgonzola cheese in the refrigerator to maintain its freshness and flavour.

Preserve your own figs

Preserving figs allows you to enjoy their delicious flavour and unique texture even when they’re out of season. Here are a few methods you can use to preserve figs: