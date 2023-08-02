Sweeten up hump day with French toast

It’s quick, you can make it on the gas hob (take that, load-shedding!), and you can keep it simple and economical or jazz it up on payday! This basic recipe serves four.

You’ll need: Four large eggs, half a cup of cup milk or cream, salt to taste, eight thick of slices two-day-old bread (this dish loves slightly stale bread), butter to fry. Also … see tips for added ingredients for sweet and savoury options.

To make: Whisk eggs, milk, and salt until well blended. Transfer into a shallow dish that is large enough for you to dip the bread into the egg mixture. Dip the bread on both sides. Melt some butter in a large frying pan over medium high heat. Shake off the excess egg mixture from the bread and place the bread slices onto the hot pan. Fry the French toast until browned on one side, then flip and brown the other side. Serve hot.

Today’s tips: For sweet French toast, you’ll need to add two teaspoons cinnamon, and one teaspoon vanilla essence to the egg and milk mixture before dipping your bread. Cook, then load up with your choice of toppings. Syrup or honey, or bananas and honey with some crushed walnuts for crunch. Sliced strawberries or other berries in season. Peanut butter is lovely (ups your protein intake, too), so is Nutella (which up you joy intake!).

For savoury French toast, you can add a little freshly ground black pepper to the mix, then top with your choice of crispy bacon, grated cheese, or sliced avo (everything’s better with avo).