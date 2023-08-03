3 healthy meal ideas during load-shedding

Load-shedding often hits us at the most inconvenient times – and dinnertime is probably the worst.

Instead of reaching for your phone to order expensive, unhealthy takeaways, why not try to stock up on these healthier and more affordable meal options, that will get you and your family through dinner in the dark.

Fill up the flask

Flasks are not only handy when camping or hiking – they are also a must-have for load-shedding. These magical items can keep your water hot for hours, which means you can still enjoy a warm cup of herbal tea and instant meals like Herbalife protein powdered soups in less than five minutes when the power is out.

Bring out the braai

Load-shedding is the perfect excuse for a mid-week braai. Whether it’s chicken breasts, veggie patties, grilled vegetables or even a toasted sandwich – it’s a winner for everyone. Throw in the ambience of a warm fire and that mouth-watering braai smell, and you’ve got the makings of a wonderful evening. You could also enjoy some protein chips or a warm cup of tea or coffee while you wait for the fire to heat up.

Stock up on snacks

Sometimes you get that awkward load-shedding slot that is just too early for dinner but ends too late for when you usually want to start cooking. In these moments, you may need a little snack to fill the gap until dinner. Instead of reaching for a sugary treat, choose something more nutritious. Make sure you always have a variety of tasty, high-protein, ready-to-eat snacks such as protein bars and air-popped protein chips to keep those hunger pangs at bay.

