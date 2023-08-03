How to use rice water to brighten dark spots

Packed with nutrients and vitamins, rice water has been used for centuries in Asian beauty rituals to achieve a clear and radiant complexion, according to GingerChi.

Use rice water in your skincare routine to lighten stubborn dark spots:

To start, take one cup of rice and rinse it thoroughly to remove any impurities. Then, place the rinsed rice in a bowl and add three cups of water. Allow the rice to soak for about 30 minutes. During this time, the water will absorb the nutrients from the rice, creating a potent brightening solution.

After the soaking period, strain the rice water into a clean container, discarding the rice. You can now use the rice water as a toner or face mist. Simply soak a cotton pad in the rice water and gently apply it to your face, focusing on the areas with dark spots. Leave it on for about 20 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

For better results, repeat this process twice a day, preferably in the morning and evening. Consistency is key when it comes to skincare routines, so be patient and give it some time to see noticeable improvements.

In addition to brightening dark spots, rice water also has other benefits for the skin. It can help to soothe inflammation, reduce redness, and even out skin tone. It can also improve the overall texture and elasticity of your skin. It’s also important to note that research is still fairly lacking, according to Healthline, so apply rice water with precaution.

Remember, everyone’s skin is different, so it’s important to test the rice water on a small patch of skin before applying it to your face. If you experience any irritation or discomfort, discontinue use immediately.

With regular use, rice water can be a natural and affordable solution to brighten dark spots, leaving you with a clearer, more even complexion. Give it a try and see the remarkable difference it can make to your skin!

Written by Kaylum Keet for Bona.

