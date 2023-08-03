Mexican scramble

This serves four.

You’ll need: Eight eggs, one chopped onion, one chopped sweet red pepper, one tablespoon olive oil, quarter cup milk or cream, one cup grated Cheddar cheese, salt and pepper, chilli flakes, salsa to serve (optional).

To make: Heat oil over medium heat in a frying pan. Add onion and peppers and cook until soft and tender, around eight minutes. Mix eggs with milk, season with salt, pepper and chilli flakes to taste. Pour egg mixture over the onion and red pepper mix, add half the grated cheese and cook until eggs are just set. Plate up, sprinkle with remaining cheese and, if you’re using, some salsa on the side.

Today’s egg tip … Perfectly scrambled. There are so many different opinions, but we like our eggs only just scrambled … and we swear by Bill Granger’s method. For each person, he recommends two eggs and 80ml cream, whisked together with a pinch of salt, before being poured over a heaped tablespoon of melted butter in a non-stick pan. Cook, he says, over high heat, for 20 seconds, or until it begins to set around the edge.

Then bring the egg mixture on the edge of the pan to the centre, folding, not scrambling. Leave for 20 seconds, and then repeat. We use a heat-safe rubber spatula which somehow just makes the folding more gentle, resulting in perfectly cooked, only just set eggs.