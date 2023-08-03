Whether you’re looking for a quick weeknight meal or a satisfying weekend indulgence, Pasta with Pilchards and Mushrooms is a budget-friendly choice.

This dish brings together the richness of canned pilchards in tomato, the earthiness of mushrooms, and the comforting texture of pasta. Best of all, it’s easy on the pocket.

Canned pilchards offer numerous health benefits, making them a valuable addition to a balanced diet. These small, oily fish are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, which play a crucial role in supporting heart health and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The omega-3 fatty acids in pilchards also contribute to brain function, promoting cognitive health and potentially reducing the risk of age-related cognitive decline.

Pilchards are also rich in protein, essential for muscle repair and growth, and they provide important minerals such as calcium, iron, and magnesium, which are vital for maintaining strong bones, supporting oxygen transport, and regulating various bodily functions.

Recipe compliments of Fatti’s & Moni’s.

Ingredients

60g butter or margarine

15ml (1 tablespoon) sunflower oil

1 onion, chopped

1 red pepper, deseeded and chopped

5ml (1 teaspoon) crushed garlic

250g baby mushroom

250ml (1 cup) cream

1 can (410g) pilchards in tomato, drained

15ml (1 tablespoon) chopped fresh parsley

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

500g Fatti’s & Moni’s Curved Shell Noodles

Method