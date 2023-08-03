Pasta with pilchards and mushrooms
This budget-friendly dish blends the flavours of pasta, pilchards and mushrooms for the perfect family feast.
Whether you’re looking for a quick weeknight meal or a satisfying weekend indulgence, Pasta with Pilchards and Mushrooms is a budget-friendly choice.
This dish brings together the richness of canned pilchards in tomato, the earthiness of mushrooms, and the comforting texture of pasta. Best of all, it’s easy on the pocket.
Canned pilchards offer numerous health benefits, making them a valuable addition to a balanced diet. These small, oily fish are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, which play a crucial role in supporting heart health and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The omega-3 fatty acids in pilchards also contribute to brain function, promoting cognitive health and potentially reducing the risk of age-related cognitive decline.
Pilchards are also rich in protein, essential for muscle repair and growth, and they provide important minerals such as calcium, iron, and magnesium, which are vital for maintaining strong bones, supporting oxygen transport, and regulating various bodily functions.
Recipe compliments of Fatti’s & Moni’s.
Ingredients
- 60g butter or margarine
- 15ml (1 tablespoon) sunflower oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 red pepper, deseeded and chopped
- 5ml (1 teaspoon) crushed garlic
- 250g baby mushroom
- 250ml (1 cup) cream
- 1 can (410g) pilchards in tomato, drained
- 15ml (1 tablespoon) chopped fresh parsley
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 500g Fatti’s & Moni’s Curved Shell Noodles
Method
- Heat butter or margarine in a large saucepan, add onion and garlic, fry until onions are soft.
- Add mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes. Pour in cream, reduce heat, simmer until sauce begins to thicken.
- Add flaked pilchards, parsley, salt and pepper to cream mixture, stir to combine. Heat gently, stirring constantly.
- While sauce is cooking, add pasta to a large saucepan of boiling water, cook until just tender, drain well and return to the saucepan.
- Add mushroom sauce to pasta and toss to combine. Serve in warm pasta bowls.