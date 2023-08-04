6 hacks to get that stylish, sleek kitchen countertop look

Consider the appliances and items you use daily and those you can do without. Identify items that are better suited for storage in cabinets or drawers rather than cluttering the countertops.

Designated zones on your kitchen counters help maintain order. Divide the space into functional areas, such as food preparation, cooking, and beverage stations. Place specific items in each zone and make a conscious effort to return them to their spot after use.

Keep only the essentials that you use frequently, such as your coffee maker, toaster, and cutting board. Items that are used occasionally can be stored in cabinets or other storage spaces.

Drawer dividers, kitchen organisers, and hanging racks to store utensils, cutting boards, and pots and pans are going to work wonders in helping you stay organised. Clear, airtight containers are great for storing dry goods, while baskets or bins can hold produce and other frequently used items.

Maximise your kitchen’s wall space by installing shelves or hooks on the walls, keeping frequently used items within easy reach. Hang pots, pans, and cooking utensils to free up valuable counter space.

A clutter-free sink area is essential for an efficient kitchen. Make sure to clean and dry dishes promptly after use and store them away. Make it a habit to spend a couple of minutes everyday cleaning up your kitchen after using it. We love using

Chemico

Liqui Cleen

to take care of any grime and germs that build up so quickly in the kitchen. Together with its 3X Extreme Clean with Acti Beads, you can get your kitchen countertops sparkly clean and hygienic in a flash.