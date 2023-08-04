Well, luckily Deviled Eggs are making a fashionable come-back. So easy. So affordable. So delicious.

You’ll need: Six extra large eggs, three tablespoons mayonnaise, one teaspoon Dijon mustard, salt and pepper, dried paprika and parsley for serving.

To make: Boil your eggs (*see today’s egg tip … how to boil an egg) for 14 minutes, then drop into an ice water bath to cool. Once they have completely cooled, peel, and slice in half lengthwise.

Using a teaspoon, scoop out the yolks and put into a small bowl with the mayonnaise and mustard. Mash until smooth, and season with salt and pepper. Using your teaspoon, spoon some of the egg yolk mixture back into the hole of each egg white, dividing them equally. Sprinkle on a little paprika and chopped parsley, and serve.

You can, if you’re feeling fancy, posh these up by adding crispy bacon bits, chopped chives or finely chopped piquanté peppers.

Today’s egg tip … How to perfectly boil an egg. Bring a pot of water to the boil, with enough water to cover the eggs by about 3cm. Once boiling, turn down the heat, lower your eggs into the water with a slotted spoon, and immediately turn the heat back up to high. Start timing from the minute your eggs are in the water.

For soft-boiled egg (for eggie soldiers), boil for six minutes. You can add on an extra half a minute if you want a soft, jammy yolk, great for eggs on toast.

For a hard-boiled egg with a slightly softer yolk, boil for 12 minutes.

For hard-boiled eggs (for deviled eggs), boil for 14 minutes.

Once you take your eggs out of the boiling water, immediately plunge them into a bowl of cold water with ice to stop the cooking process.

Oh … and you’ve got all your eggs in one basket, and can’t remember which you’ve boiled and which you haven’t. Simply spin them. Hard-boiled eggs spin easily, raw eggs wobble.